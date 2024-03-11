Unified Fire Authority begins to burn piles and piles of tumbleweeds

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — What’s worse than apocalyptic levels of tumbleweeds? Cleaning up apocalyptic levels of tumbleweeds.

After Eagle Mountain was buried by thousands of tumbleweeds in a big wind storm, Unified Fire Authority began to burn the remnants on Monday.

Captain Tony Barker with the Unified Fire Department said they only burned approximately 25% of the tumbleweeds and had to stop because the weather impeded their efforts.

Otherwise, Barker said the burning was expected to last all day because of the sheer amount of tumbleweeds to take care of.

Unified Fire Authority is conducting controlled burns in Eagle Mountain today. This is to assist in the mitigation of those troubling tumbleweeds. pic.twitter.com/X211yvrN0F — Unified Fire (@FireAuthority) March 11, 2024