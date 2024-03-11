On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Unified Fire Authority begins to burn piles and piles of tumbleweeds

Mar 11, 2024, 3:34 PM

Unified Fire Authority burns tumbleweeds (Unified Fire Authority)...

Unified Fire Authority burns tumbleweeds (Unified Fire Authority)

(Unified Fire Authority)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — What’s worse than apocalyptic levels of tumbleweeds? Cleaning up apocalyptic levels of tumbleweeds.

After Eagle Mountain was buried by thousands of tumbleweeds in a big wind storm, Unified Fire Authority began to burn the remnants on Monday.

Eagle Mountain residents are still digging themselves out of tumbleweeds

Captain Tony Barker with the Unified Fire Department said they only burned approximately 25% of the tumbleweeds and had to stop because the weather impeded their efforts.

Otherwise, Barker said the burning was expected to last all day because of the sheer amount of tumbleweeds to take care of.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Casings...

Michael Houck

Man booked for fatally shooting a man in Bountiful during alleged drug deal

A man is facing murder charges after he allegedly fatally shot another man during a drug deal that resulted in at least 18 bullets being fired. 

49 seconds ago

A Utah Division of Wildlife truck is parked before a sunset in Utah....

Mary Culbertson

Four deer illegally killed, beheaded; DWR asking for public’s help with investigation

Four deer bucks were killed, beheaded, and left during the fall 2023 hunting season. DWR is seeking information from the public to aid with the investigation.

5 minutes ago

FILE: doorbell...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Utahn tired of ‘doorbell ditching’ arrested after firing plastic rounds at teens

An Eagle Mountain man who claimed he was tired of being "doorbell ditched" was arrested Sunday and accused of firing a realistic-looking gun at a group of teenagers.

2 hours ago

After a car crashed into the front of the shop, a Bricks & Minifigs location in Taylorsville is fin...

Mary Culbertson

Taylorsville Bricks & Minifigs now open after car crashed into building

After a car crashed into the front of the shop, a Bricks & Minifigs location in Taylorsville is finally opening its doors.

3 hours ago

White stone building on a hill...

Larry D. Curtis

Meticulously restored Manti Utah Temple ready for public open house

The Manti Utah Temple, a jewel of Utah pioneer industry and art, now renovated and restored, is ready to host guests for an open house starting Thursday.

4 hours ago

The panelists and students taking a group photo with each other....

Tamara Vaifanua

Middle school students shine a light on female scientists in Utah

Sixth graders at Voyage Academy in Clinton are celebrating female figures in STEM by digging deeper into their history.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Unified Fire Authority begins to burn piles and piles of tumbleweeds