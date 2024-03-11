Veteran LS Patrick Scales Agrees To Contract Extension With Bears

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State standout and veteran NFL long snapper Patrick Scales agreed to a one-year contract extension to remain with the Chicago Bears.

Pat Scales stays with Bears

The Bears announced Scales’ re-signing on March 10.

NFL free agency officially kicks off when the new league year begins on March 13.

“The Bears on Sunday agreed to terms on a one-year extension with long-snapper Patrick Scales, pending a physical,” the Bears said in a statement. “Scales remains the longest tenured Bears player and has appeared in 120 games over eight seasons with the team.”

Pat is BACK 🙌 We have agreed to terms with Pat Scales on a one-year contract extension pending physical. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 10, 2024

Scales has now signed one-year extensions to remain in Chicago in three consecutive offseasons.

Last season, Scales played in all 17 regular season games and helped the Bears post a 7-10 record. The Bears only won three games in 2022.

Chicago appears primed to improve next season with high-value draft picks incoming. The Bears currently own the No. 1 and No. 9 overall picks during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Long snapper news: The #Bears are re-signing Patrick Scales to a one-year deal that includes over $1 million guaranteed, per source. The longest-tenured Chicago player is back for another season. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 8, 2024

About Patrick Scales

Before his NFL career, Scales played at Utah State from 2006-10.

The North Ogden, Utah native joined the NFL in 2011 when he signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent.

Before joining the Bears in 2015, Scales spent time with the Ravens, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During his NFL career, the former Aggie has played in 122 games and become a solid player in the Windy City.

