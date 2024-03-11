On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Utah State's Great Osobor Named Mountain West Newcomer Of The Year

Mar 11, 2024, 2:53 PM

Mar 11, 2024, 2:53 PM

LOGAN, Utah – The accolades keep rolling in for Utah State junior forward Great Osobor after the first-year Aggie was named Mountain West Newcomer of the Year. Osobor finished third in the conference Player of the Year vote and was named to the all-MW First Team.

The Mountain West announced its regular season awards on Monday, March 11.

RELATED: Great Osobor Named Finalist For Karl Malone Award

No stranger to awards, Osobor’s career trajectory has been on an upward swing since long before the Bradford, England, native was named Big Sky Top Reserve last season with Montana State.

Osobor has been a standout player individually and played a crucial role in the team’s success. His ability to score with his back to the basket and make smart passes when needed has made him the Aggies’ go-to low post scorer. His role significantly contributed to the team’s top-seed position in the 2024 Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championships.

Osobor was the Mountain West’s third-leading scorer, averaging 17.6 points per game while connecting at a 57.2 percent rate (second). Not just an offensive weapon, the 6’8 wing led the league with nine rebounds, forced 1.3 steals (12th), and blocked 1.5 shots (third) per night.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State enters the 2024 Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championships as the No. 1 overall seed. The Aggies will face the winner of No. 8 Wyoming vs. No. 9 Fresno State on Thursday, March 14, at 1 p.m. MT. USU beat both teams twice in the regular season.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Stay connected with all the latest updates on Utah State basketball and other sports with the new and improved KSL Sports app. Stream live radio and video, and never miss a beat with your favorite teams. Download the app now and take part in the action. Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

