Utah State’s Great Osobor Named Mountain West Newcomer Of The Year

LOGAN, Utah – The accolades keep rolling in for Utah State junior forward Great Osobor after the first-year Aggie was named Mountain West Newcomer of the Year. Osobor finished third in the conference Player of the Year vote and was named to the all-MW First Team.

The Mountain West announced its regular season awards on Monday, March 11.

The Mountain West media members have announced their end of season league awards! Danny Sprinkle ➡️ Coach of the Year

Great Osobor ➡️ Newcomer of the Year

No stranger to awards, Osobor’s career trajectory has been on an upward swing since long before the Bradford, England, native was named Big Sky Top Reserve last season with Montana State.

Osobor has been a standout player individually and played a crucial role in the team’s success. His ability to score with his back to the basket and make smart passes when needed has made him the Aggies’ go-to low post scorer. His role significantly contributed to the team’s top-seed position in the 2024 Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championships.

Osobor was the Mountain West’s third-leading scorer, averaging 17.6 points per game while connecting at a 57.2 percent rate (second). Not just an offensive weapon, the 6’8 wing led the league with nine rebounds, forced 1.3 steals (12th), and blocked 1.5 shots (third) per night.

Utah State enters the 2024 Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championships as the No. 1 overall seed. The Aggies will face the winner of No. 8 Wyoming vs. No. 9 Fresno State on Thursday, March 14, at 1 p.m. MT. USU beat both teams twice in the regular season.

