Jazz To Welcome Jefferson, Booker, Price For Final Decade Night

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will welcome Al Jefferson, Trevor Booker, and Ronnie Price back to the Delta Center for the 2010s Decade Night.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the franchise, the Jazz have dedicated five home games throughout the season to celebrate each decade of the organization’s existence.

Tuesday’s game against the Boston Celtics will be the final Decade Night of the season.

Jazz To Celebrate 2010s Decade Night

To celebrate the rosters of the 2010s the Jazz will feature Jefferson, Booker, and Price on an alternate broadcast through the Jazz+ streaming service.

Over three seasons in Utah, Jefferson averaged 18.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks and helped lead the team to the postseason in 2012.

Booker spent two seasons with the Jazz where he averaged 6.5 points and 5.4 rebounds in 158 appearances.

After starting at Utah Valley University, Price was a member of the Jazz between 2007-11.

Price averaged 3.8 points and 1.6 assists in 232 appearances.

Fans can also pick up a free limited-edition poster for Decade Night, while as a custom gray sweatshirt, and a 2010s hat in black or green will be available for sale inside the arena.

The Jazz will also unveil five new Stanley mugs featuring logos from the previous Decade Nights.

Only 50 of each mug have been created for a total of 250 which will be for sale on Tuesday inside the arena.

At halftime, hip-hop group Fast Life Yungstaz (FLY) will perform their popular hit ‘Swag Surfin.’

