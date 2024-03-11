On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Danny Sprinkle Honored As COY, USU Players Named To All-MWC Teams

Mar 11, 2024, 3:19 PM

SALT LAKE CITYUtah State men’s basketball head coach Danny Sprinkle and multiple Aggie players received end-of-season honors from the Mountain West Conference media.

Danny Sprinkle & Aggies receive Mountain West media honors

The league shared its award winners for the 2023-24 season on Monday, March 11.

Official coach-voted awards are set to be announced later in the day.

In his first season leading the Aggies, Sprinkle was named as the Mountain West Coach of the Year. Great Osobor was honored as Newcomer of the Year while Josh Uduje was named Co-Sixth Man of the Year in the league.

In addition to those awards, two Aggies landed on the All-MWC teams, Osobor (first team) and Darius Brown II (second team).

Utah State’s Ian Martinez and Mason Faslev were named as All-Mountain West honor mentions.

Up next for Utah State

The Aggies recently won the Mountain West Conference are currently ranked as the No. 18 team in the nation.

Utah State finished its regular season slate with a 26-5 record, including 14-4 in Mountain West games. The Aggies will open the Mountain West tournament on Thursday, March 14 at 1 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network, KSL Sports Zone (1280 AM), and KSLSports.com.

About Danny Sprinkle

The Pullman, Washington native is the 21st head coach in USU men’s basketball history.

Before his coaching career, Sprinkle played at Montana State from 1995-99.

After his playing career, the Helena High School product entered the coaching profession as an assistant at Cal State Northridge. He coached for the Matadors from 2000-06. In 2006, Sprinkle returned to Bozeman and became an assistant at Montana State. He spent a couple of seasons on Brad Huse’s staff before rejoining the Matadors in 2008. In 2013, Sprinkle moved on from Cal State Northridge to become an assistant at Cal State Fullerton.

He was with the Titans until 2019 when Montana State made him a head coach for the first time in his career. In four seasons with the Bobcats, Sprinkle led Montana State to an 81-43 record, including 49-23 in Big Sky Conference games. He helped the Bobcats reach the NCAA Tournament in each of the past two seasons.

Sprinkle was named the Big Sky’s Coach of the Year in 2022.

Utah State hired Sprinkle in April 2023.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com.

