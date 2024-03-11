Andre James Re-Signs With Las Vegas Raiders

SALT LAKE CITY – Herriman Mustangs product and veteran NFL offensive lineman Andre James agreed to re-sign with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to his agent David Canter.

Andre James sticks with Raiders

Canter shared the news on social media on March 10.

NFL free agency officially kicks off when the new league year begins on March 13.

RELATED: 2024 Local NFL Player Free Agency Tracker

“Congratulations to @GSEworldwide client Andre James on agreeing to terms to re-sign with @Raiders,” Canter posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The former Herriman standout has played for the Raiders since 2019.

Congratulations to @GSEworldwide client Andre James on agreeing to terms to re-sign with @Raiders Great work by teammates @NessMugrabi @brian_mcintyre @IanGrutman — David Canter (@davidcanter) March 10, 2024

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that James’ new deal with the Raiders is for three years and is worth $24 million, including $16 million guaranteed.

Hroniss Grasu is the only other center on Las Vegas’ roster.

The #Raiders and C Andre James have a 3-year deal for him to remain in Las Vegas, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. James gets $24M over 3 years with $16M guaranteed in a contract done by @gsefootball agents @davidcanter, @NessMugrabi, and @IanGrutman. Roughly $10M in year 1. pic.twitter.com/QRdwZb0Kq8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2024

Last season, James played in 16 games and helped the Raiders to an 8-9 record.

The Silver and Black could look very different in 2024 with a new full-time head coach, general manager, and possibly a new starting quarterback. On March 11, the Raiders reportedly agreed to a deal with quarterback Gardner Minshew, who started most of the 2023 season for the Indianapolis Colts.

About Andre James

Following a prep career at Herriman High School. in Utah, James attended UCLA and became a standout for the Bruins.

He went undrafted in 2019 and signed a free agent deal with the Raiders. James has played his entire NFL career with the Raiders.

James has played in 76 games for the Raiders, including 49 starts.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland