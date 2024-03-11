Alohi Gilman Re-Signing With Los Angeles Chargers

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Orem High standout Alohi Gilman agreed to re-sign with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Kenny Zuckerman of Priority Sports.

Alohi Gilman stays in L.A.

Zuckerman shared the news of Gilman’s new deal with the Chargers on Monday, March 11.

NFL free agency officially kicks off when the new league year begins on March 13.

“Let’s go! @alohigilman agrees to terms with the @chargers,” Zuckerman posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Gilman has played for the Chargers for his entire NFL career.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Gilman’s contract is for two years and $11 million.

S Alohi Gilman’s deal to remain with the #Chargers is for $11 million over two years, source says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2024

Last year, Gilman helped Los Angeles to a 5-12 record. He recorded 73 total tackles, 49 solo tackles, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions, and 10 pass breakups in 14 games played.

In 2024, Gilman will play for new Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh.

About Alohi Gilman

Before his NFL career, Gilman played high school football at Orem High in Utah and Kahuku High School in Laie, Hawaii.

Gilman attended Notre Dame and played for the Fighting Irish after high school.

During his time in South Bend, the safety played in 26 games for the Irish. He recorded 169 total tackles, 91 solo tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions, six forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

After his college career, the Chargers picked the former Tigers and Irish safety with the 186th overall pick during the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

During his NFL career, Gilman has totaled 175 total tackles, 114 solo tackles, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, four interceptions, and 14 pass breakups in 56 games played.

