Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Alohi Gilman Re-Signing With Los Angeles Chargers

Mar 11, 2024, 4:46 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Orem High standout Alohi Gilman agreed to re-sign with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Kenny Zuckerman of Priority Sports.

Alohi Gilman stays in L.A.

Zuckerman shared the news of Gilman’s new deal with the Chargers on Monday, March 11.

NFL free agency officially kicks off when the new league year begins on March 13.

“Let’s go! @alohigilman agrees to terms with the @chargers,” Zuckerman posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Gilman has played for the Chargers for his entire NFL career.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Gilman’s contract is for two years and $11 million.

Last year, Gilman helped Los Angeles to a 5-12 record. He recorded 73 total tackles, 49 solo tackles, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions, and 10 pass breakups in 14 games played.

In 2024, Gilman will play for new Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh.

About Alohi Gilman

Before his NFL career, Gilman played high school football at Orem High in Utah and Kahuku High School in Laie, Hawaii.

Gilman attended Notre Dame and played for the Fighting Irish after high school.

During his time in South Bend, the safety played in 26 games for the Irish. He recorded 169 total tackles, 91 solo tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions, six forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

After his college career, the Chargers picked the former Tigers and Irish safety with the 186th overall pick during the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

During his NFL career, Gilman has totaled 175 total tackles, 114 solo tackles, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, four interceptions, and 14 pass breakups in 56 games played.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

