Markkanen, Hendricks Remain Out As Jazz Host Celtics

Mar 11, 2024, 5:39 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will be shorthanded once again when they host the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

Lauri Markkanen (quad bruise) will miss his fourth straight game while Taylor Hendricks (toe sprain) will miss his third straight contest.

The Celtics will face the Jazz on the second night of a back-to-back after playing the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

Jazz Shorthanded Against Celtics

The Jazz host the Celtics having lost 10 of their last 12 games dating back to the February 8 trade deadline.

Markkanen suffered his injury in the team’s 126-120 loss to the Miami Heat while Hendricks missed the second half of the Jazz’s win over the Washington Wizards on March 4.

The Jazz have since lost games at home to the Chicago Bulls and most recently on the road against the Denver Nuggets.

The organization will celebrate rosters from the 2010s as they welcome Al Jefferson, Trevor Booker, and Ronnie Price back to the Delta Center.

Celtics Have League’s Best Record

Despite a recent loss to the Nuggets the Celtics own the top seed in the East and the best record in the NBA overall.

Boston has been the league’s most dominant team owning the top offensive rating and hte second-best defensive rating.

The Celtics had won 12 straight games before dropping back-to-back contests in Cleveland and Denver to open their five-game road swing.

The Jazz represent the last stop for the Celtics before returning home.

How To Watch Jazz And Celtics

The Jazz will face the Celtics on Tuesday at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

