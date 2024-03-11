Markkanen, Hendricks Remain Out As Jazz Host Celtics

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will be shorthanded once again when they host the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

Lauri Markkanen (quad bruise) will miss his fourth straight game while Taylor Hendricks (toe sprain) will miss his third straight contest.

The Celtics will face the Jazz on the second night of a back-to-back after playing the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

Jazz Shorthanded Against Celtics

The Jazz host the Celtics having lost 10 of their last 12 games dating back to the February 8 trade deadline.

Markkanen suffered his injury in the team’s 126-120 loss to the Miami Heat while Hendricks missed the second half of the Jazz’s win over the Washington Wizards on March 4.

Jazz Injury Report: OUT – Taylor Hendricks (left 1st MTP sprain) OUT – Taevion Kinsey (G League) OUT – Lauri Markkanen (right quadriceps contusion) OUT – Jason Preston (G League) pic.twitter.com/hlwvjw66w6 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 11, 2024

The Jazz have since lost games at home to the Chicago Bulls and most recently on the road against the Denver Nuggets.

The organization will celebrate rosters from the 2010s as they welcome Al Jefferson, Trevor Booker, and Ronnie Price back to the Delta Center.

Celtics Have League’s Best Record

Despite a recent loss to the Nuggets the Celtics own the top seed in the East and the best record in the NBA overall.

Boston has been the league’s most dominant team owning the top offensive rating and hte second-best defensive rating.

The East: – Bucks win, move into 2nd

– Sixers and Pacers win, stand 6th & 7th For more, download the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/oRfhdB8ZfO pic.twitter.com/GLJhJftqxZ — NBA (@NBA) March 11, 2024

The Celtics had won 12 straight games before dropping back-to-back contests in Cleveland and Denver to open their five-game road swing.

The Jazz represent the last stop for the Celtics before returning home.

How To Watch Jazz And Celtics

The Jazz will face the Celtics on Tuesday at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .



