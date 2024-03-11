On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Jazz Forward Otto Porter Jr. Announces Retirement From NBA

Mar 11, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz forward Otto Porter Jr. announced his retirement from professional basketball after playing 11 seasons in the NBA.

Otto Porter Jr. Retires

The Jazzman shared the news on Monday, March 11.

“For the past 11 years, I had the chance to live my lifelong dream of playing in the NBA,” Porter Jr. said in a statement. “That dream was capped by winning an NBA Championship! Unfortunately, my body is not allowing me to play at the level that I expect of myself, and I have therefore decided to retire.”

Porter Jr. joined the Jazz after he was traded from the Toronto Raptors in February.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

