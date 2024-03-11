Jazz Forward Otto Porter Jr. Announces Retirement From NBA

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz forward Otto Porter Jr. announced his retirement from professional basketball after playing 11 seasons in the NBA.

The Jazzman shared the news on Monday, March 11.

“For the past 11 years, I had the chance to live my lifelong dream of playing in the NBA,” Porter Jr. said in a statement. “That dream was capped by winning an NBA Championship! Unfortunately, my body is not allowing me to play at the level that I expect of myself, and I have therefore decided to retire.”

Otto Porter Jr. has announced his retirement: “For the past 11 years, I had the chance to live my lifelong dream of playing in the NBA. That dream was capped by winning an NBA Championship! Unfortunately, my body is not allowing me to play at the level that I expect of myself,… pic.twitter.com/qlIdyvhsSp — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 12, 2024

Porter Jr. joined the Jazz after he was traded from the Toronto Raptors in February.

