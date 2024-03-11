On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Reports: LB Sione Takitaki Agrees To Multi-Year Deal With Patriots

Mar 11, 2024, 7:23 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars linebacker Sione Takitaki agreed to a multi-year deal with the New England Patriots, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Sione Takitaki agrees to join Patriots

The NFL insiders reported Takitaki’s deal with the Patriots on Monday, March 11.

NFL free agency officially kicks off when the new league year begins on March 13.

RELATED: 2024 Local NFL Player Free Agency Tracker

Takitaki played the first five seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns.

“The Patriots are in agreement with former Browns LB Sione Takitaki on a 2-year deal, his agent,” Reiss posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The 6-foot-1, 238-pound Takitaki enters his sixth NFL season. He has played in 72 career games (36 starts) and totaled 269 tackles and 4 sacks.”

Pelissero reported that Takitaki’s deal was worth $6.5 million with bonuses of up to $10 million over two years.

RELATED STORIES

Last season, Takitaki helped the Browns post an 11-6 record and reach the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.

About Sione Takitaki

Before his NFL career, Takitaki was a standout linebacker at BYU from 2014-18.

During his time with the Cougars, Takitaki recorded 145 total tackles, 96 solo tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, five pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles.

Following his college career, the Browns selected Takitaki with the No. 80 overall pick during the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

In 2023, Takitaki helped the Browns reach the postseason after he posted 66 total tackles, 45 solo tackles, two sacks, one interception, and three pass breakups. He also had three total tackles and one solo tackle in the postseason.

Takitaki has recorded 269 total tackles, 157 solo tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two interceptions, four pass breakups, and one touchdown during his five seasons in the league. He’s played in 72 games for the Browns.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Eliminated From Big Sky Tourney With Loss To Montana St.

Weber State allowed Montana State to score 66 points in the second half and was eliminated from the Big Sky Conference Tournament.

20 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Forward Otto Porter Jr. Announces Retirement From NBA

Utah Jazz forward Otto Porter Jr. announced his retirement from professional basketball after playing 11 seasons in the NBA.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Markkanen, Hendricks Remain Out As Jazz Host Celtics

The Utah Jazz will once again be without Lauri Markkanen and Taylor Hendricks when they host the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Alohi Gilman Re-Signing With Los Angeles Chargers

Former Orem High standout Alohi Gilman agreed to re-sign with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Kenny Zuckerman of Priority Sports.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Andre James Re-Signs With Las Vegas Raiders

Herriman Mustangs product and veteran NFL offensive lineman Andre James agreed to re-sign with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to his agent.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Danny Sprinkle Honored As COY, USU Players Named To All-MWC Teams

Utah State head coach Danny Sprinkle and multiple Aggie players received end-of-season honors from the Mountain West Conference media.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Reports: LB Sione Takitaki Agrees To Multi-Year Deal With Patriots