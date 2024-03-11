Reports: LB Sione Takitaki Agrees To Multi-Year Deal With Patriots

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars linebacker Sione Takitaki agreed to a multi-year deal with the New England Patriots, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Sione Takitaki agrees to join Patriots

The NFL insiders reported Takitaki’s deal with the Patriots on Monday, March 11.

NFL free agency officially kicks off when the new league year begins on March 13.

Takitaki played the first five seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns.

“The Patriots are in agreement with former Browns LB Sione Takitaki on a 2-year deal, his agent,” Reiss posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The 6-foot-1, 238-pound Takitaki enters his sixth NFL season. He has played in 72 career games (36 starts) and totaled 269 tackles and 4 sacks.”

Pelissero reported that Takitaki’s deal was worth $6.5 million with bonuses of up to $10 million over two years.

Last season, Takitaki helped the Browns post an 11-6 record and reach the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.

About Sione Takitaki

Before his NFL career, Takitaki was a standout linebacker at BYU from 2014-18.

During his time with the Cougars, Takitaki recorded 145 total tackles, 96 solo tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, five pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles.

Following his college career, the Browns selected Takitaki with the No. 80 overall pick during the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

In 2023, Takitaki helped the Browns reach the postseason after he posted 66 total tackles, 45 solo tackles, two sacks, one interception, and three pass breakups. He also had three total tackles and one solo tackle in the postseason.

Takitaki has recorded 269 total tackles, 157 solo tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two interceptions, four pass breakups, and one touchdown during his five seasons in the league. He’s played in 72 games for the Browns.

