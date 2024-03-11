Weber State Eliminated From Big Sky Tourney With Loss To Montana St.

SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State men’s basketball team allowed the Montana State Bobcats to score 66 points in the second half and was eliminated from the Big Sky Conference Tournament.

Weber State falls flat against Montana State

The No. 4 seeded Wildcats and No. 5 Bobcats faced off in the quarterfinal round of the Big Sky tourney at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho on Monday, March 11.

Weber State lost to Montana State, 91-82.

The Wildcats dropped back-to-back games to the Bobcats after falling to Montana State in the regular season finale.

On Monday night, the two teams began the contest in a back-and-forth battle. However, near the midway point of the first half, the Wildcats separated themselves with an eight-point advantage on the scoreboard. Montana State responded and trimmed its deficit to three points. Weber State then closed the half on a 6-0 run to take a 34-25 lead into the locker room.

Over the first 20 minutes of action, the Wildcats shot 46.4 percent overall and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc, hitting five three-pointers. Montana shot 35.7 percent from the field, including 23.1 percent from downtown. Dillon Jones led Weber State with nine points on 3-4 field goals at the break.

After the break, the Wildcats maintained a lead for the opening portion of the second half. By the midway point of the final 20 minutes, the script flipped for Weber State.

With 10:56 to go in the game, Robert Ford III hit a three-pointer for the Bobcats and Montana State took its first lead since the 14:15 mark of the first half.

With 6:56 left to play, the game was tied at 63 apiece. Over the final minutes of the contest, the Bobcats closed the game on 28-19 run.

Weber State finished the evening shooting 49.2 percent overall and 38.5 percent from distance. Montana State shot 55.4 percent, including 48.1 percent on triples. The Bobcats hit 13 three-pointers to the 10 made by the Wildcats.

Blaise Threatt led Weber State with 20 points on 8-9 shooting.

Ford III led Montana State with 27 points while Brian Goracke poured in 25 for the Bobcats.

Up next for Weber State men’s basketball

With the loss, the Wildcats dropped a 20-12 record, including 11-8 in Big Sky Conference games.

Weber State was eliminated from the Big Sky tournament with the loss.

