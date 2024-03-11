Reports: RB Zack Moss Signs Two-Year Deal With Bengals

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes running back Zack Moss agreed to a multi-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to multiple reports.

Zack Moss lands deal with Bengals

ESPN and NFL Network reported Moss’ deal with the Bengals on Monday, March 11.

NFL free agency officially kicks off when the new league year begins on March 13.

The former Utah star played with the Indianapolis Colts for the past season and a half.

The #Bengals have agreed to terms with RB Zack Moss on a two-year, $8 million deal, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. The deal includes $4.525 million in the first year for Moss, who cashes in after showing what he could do in Jonathan Taylor’s absence last year. pic.twitter.com/iaiHw4G5dh — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2024

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Moss’ deal is for two years and is worth $8 million.

Former Colts RB Zack Moss is signing a 2-year; $8 million deal with the Bengals that includes a $4.525m payout in year one, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

In 2023, Moss helped the Colts to a 9-8 record.

He ran for 794 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games played. Moss also scored two receiving touchdowns.

About Zack Moss

Before his NFL career, Moss was a standout play for the University of Utah.

In college, Moss is the career rushing leader in Utah football history. He holds the following records at Utah:

Most career 100-yard rushing games

Rushing touchdowns

Rushing yards

Total touchdowns

Most 1,000-yard rushing seasons

Rushing attempts

Moss was drafted by the Bills in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 86th overall selection.

As a rookie in 2020, Moss played 13 games, recording 481 rushing yards on 112 carries and four touchdowns. He also had 14 receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown.

Moss appeared in 13 games and ran for 345 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. He added 23 receptions for 197 yards and one touchdown.

In 2022, the former Utah standout was traded to the Colts after seeing limited action in Buffalo.

During his time in Buffalo, Moss ran for 917 yards on 225 carries for eight touchdowns. Through the air, Moss had 44 receptions for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

In eight games with the Colts in 2022, Moss carried the ball 76 games for 365 yards and a touchdown.

