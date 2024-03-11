On the Site:
Reports: RB Zack Moss Signs Two-Year Deal With Bengals

Mar 11, 2024, 8:15 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes running back Zack Moss agreed to a multi-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to multiple reports.

Zack Moss lands deal with Bengals

ESPN and NFL Network reported Moss’ deal with the Bengals on Monday, March 11.

NFL free agency officially kicks off when the new league year begins on March 13.

The former Utah star played with the Indianapolis Colts for the past season and a half.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Moss’ deal is for two years and is worth $8 million.

In 2023, Moss helped the Colts to a 9-8 record.

He ran for 794 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games played. Moss also scored two receiving touchdowns.

About Zack Moss

Before his NFL career, Moss was a standout play for the University of Utah.

In college, Moss is the career rushing leader in Utah football history. He holds the following records at Utah:

  • Most career 100-yard rushing games
  • Rushing touchdowns
  • Rushing yards
  • Total touchdowns
  • Most 1,000-yard rushing seasons
  • Rushing attempts

Moss was drafted by the Bills in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 86th overall selection.

As a rookie in 2020, Moss played 13 games, recording 481 rushing yards on 112 carries and four touchdowns. He also had 14 receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown.

Moss appeared in 13 games and ran for 345 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. He added 23 receptions for 197 yards and one touchdown.

In 2022, the former Utah standout was traded to the Colts after seeing limited action in Buffalo.

During his time in Buffalo, Moss ran for 917 yards on 225 carries for eight touchdowns. Through the air, Moss had 44 receptions for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

In eight games with the Colts in 2022, Moss carried the ball 76 games for 365 yards and a touchdown.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

