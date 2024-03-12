Joe Lunardi’s Latest Bracketology Report Has No. 18 Utah State Playing Close To Home

LOGAN, Utah— Could No. 18 Utah State’s magical regular season lead the Aggies to a first-round assignment to Salt Lake City? Bracketology expert Joe Lunardi thinks so, pegging USU as a seven-seed and facing ten-seed Seton Hall at Delta Center.

Lunardi is a college basketball writer for ESPN.com. Lunardi’s most recent Men’s Bracketology update was released on Tuesday, March 12.

Salt Lake, a 90-minute drive from Utah State’s Logan campus, would be the closest geographical location for an Aggie NCAA Tournament team since Stew Morrill led the 2005 and 2009 teams to appearances in Boise, Idaho. USU fans might remember the eleven-seed 2009 team that suffered a devastating 58-57 loss to sixth-seeded Marquette.

Lunardi’s latest update predicts five Mountain West teams reaching the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Lunardi’s predicts Nevada and San Diego State to play in Spokane as a five-seeds; Boise State as an eight-seed in Brooklyn; and Colorado State as a nine-seed in Memphis.

Utah State (26-5, 14-4) faces either eighth-seeded Wyoming (15-16, 8-10 MW) or ninth-seeded Fresno State (11-20, 4-14 MW) in a quarterfinal game on Thursday, March 14, at 1 p.m. (MT).

All first-round games will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network. Quarterfinal and semifinal matchups will be on the CBS Sports Network, and the title game will air on CBS.

