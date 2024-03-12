On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Joe Lunardi’s Latest Bracketology Report Has No. 18 Utah State Playing Close To Home

Mar 12, 2024, 10:10 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah— Could No. 18 Utah State’s magical regular season lead the Aggies to a first-round assignment to Salt Lake City? Bracketology expert Joe Lunardi thinks so, pegging USU as a seven-seed and facing ten-seed Seton Hall at Delta Center.

Lunardi is a college basketball writer for ESPN.com. Lunardi’s most recent Men’s Bracketology update was released on Tuesday, March 12.

RELATED: Utah State Leap Frogs BYU In Latest AP Top 25 Rankings

Salt Lake, a 90-minute drive from Utah State’s Logan campus, would be the closest geographical location for an Aggie NCAA Tournament team since Stew Morrill led the 2005 and 2009 teams to appearances in Boise, Idaho. USU fans might remember the eleven-seed 2009 team that suffered a devastating 58-57 loss to sixth-seeded Marquette.

RELATED: USU Sweeps Final Mountain West Weekly Awards

Lunardi’s latest update predicts five Mountain West teams reaching the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Lunardi’s predicts Nevada and San Diego State to play in Spokane as a five-seeds; Boise State as an eight-seed in Brooklyn; and Colorado State as a nine-seed in Memphis.

RELATED STORIES

Where To Watch & Listen

Utah State (26-5, 14-4) faces either eighth-seeded Wyoming (15-16, 8-10 MW) or ninth-seeded Fresno State (11-20, 4-14 MW) in a quarterfinal game on Thursday, March 14, at 1 p.m. (MT).

All first-round games will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network. Quarterfinal and semifinal matchups will be on the CBS Sports Network, and the title game will air on CBS.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kirk Cousins Chooses Atlanta, Saquon Barkley Goes To Philly On Busy First Day Of NFL Free Agency

The first day of the NFL's legal tampering period was a free-for-all frenzy with teams making one big move after another,

11 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

‘Greatest Way To Play Basketball:’ Former BYU Star Jake Toolson Impressed With 2024 Squad

Jake Toolson loves the style of play that BYU plays with as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

14 hours ago

KSL Sports

Reports: RB Zack Moss Signs Two-Year Deal With Bengals

Former Utah Utes running back Zack Moss agreed to a multi-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to multiple reports.

15 hours ago

KSL Sports

Weber State Eliminated From Big Sky Tourney With Loss To Montana St.

Weber State allowed Montana State to score 66 points in the second half and was eliminated from the Big Sky Conference Tournament.

15 hours ago

KSL Sports

Reports: LB Sione Takitaki Agrees To Multi-Year Deal With Patriots

Former BYU Cougars linebacker Sione Takitaki agreed to a multi-year deal with the New England Patriots, according to multiple reports.

16 hours ago

KSL Sports

Jazz Forward Otto Porter Jr. Announces Retirement From NBA

Utah Jazz forward Otto Porter Jr. announced his retirement from professional basketball after playing 11 seasons in the NBA.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Joe Lunardi’s Latest Bracketology Report Has No. 18 Utah State Playing Close To Home