On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Great Osobor Named Mountain West Player Of The Year For No. 18 Utah State

Mar 12, 2024, 11:28 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah— No rational mind could have predicted Great Osobor’s meteoric rise when the soon-to-be junior forward signed with Utah State in May 2023. Fast forward nine months, and Osobor is the Mountain West Player and Newcomer of the Year, along with earning All-MWC First Team recognition after leading the No. 18 Aggies to the program’s first outright MW regular season championship.

The Mountain West announced its regular season awards on Tuesday, March 12.

Osobor has been a standout player individually and played a crucial role in the team’s success. His ability to score with his back to the basket and make smart passes when needed has made him the Aggies’ go-to low post scorer. His role significantly contributed to the team’s top-seed position in the 2024 Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championships.

RELATED: Latest Bracketology Report Has USU Playing Close To Home

Osobor was the Mountain West’s third-leading scorer, averaging 17.6 points per game while connecting at a 57.2 percent rate (second). Not just an offensive weapon, the 6’8 wing led the league with nine rebounds, forced 1.3 steals (12th), and blocked 1.5 shots (third) per night. He put up eight double-doubles in MW play while reaching double-figure points in all but one league game.

Osobor became the second Aggie and the first since Sam Merrill in 2018-19 to be named Mountain West Player of the Year.

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State (26-5, 14-4) enters the 2024 Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championships as the No. 1 overall seed. The Aggies will face the winner of No. 8 Wyoming (15-16, 8-10) vs. No. 9 Fresno State (11-20, 4-14) on Thursday, March 14, at 1 p.m. MT. USU beat both teams twice in the regular season.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Stay connected with all the latest updates on Utah State basketball and other sports with the new and improved KSL Sports app. Stream live radio and video, and never miss a beat with your favorite teams. Download the app now and take part in the action. Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In MLB: Spring Training Dog Days Settle In As Locals Fight For Roster Spots

C.J. Cron is in camp with the Boston Red Sox while two other former Utah locals were sent to minor league camp.

12 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson Opens Up About Addiction, Breakout Season

Former Utah Football star and Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson had a breakout season in 2023 despite dealing with addiction.

18 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kirk Cousins Chooses Atlanta, Saquon Barkley Goes To Philly On Busy First Day Of NFL Free Agency

The first day of the NFL's legal tampering period was a free-for-all frenzy with teams making one big move after another,

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Joe Lunardi’s Latest Bracketology Report Has No. 18 Utah State Playing Close To Home

Could No. 18 Utah State's magical regular season lead the Aggies to a first-round assignment in Salt Lake City?

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

‘Greatest Way To Play Basketball:’ Former BYU Star Jake Toolson Impressed With 2024 Squad

Jake Toolson loves the style of play that BYU plays with as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Reports: RB Zack Moss Signs Two-Year Deal With Bengals

Former Utah Utes running back Zack Moss agreed to a multi-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to multiple reports.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Great Osobor Named Mountain West Player Of The Year For No. 18 Utah State