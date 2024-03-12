Great Osobor Named Mountain West Player Of The Year For No. 18 Utah State

LOGAN, Utah— No rational mind could have predicted Great Osobor’s meteoric rise when the soon-to-be junior forward signed with Utah State in May 2023. Fast forward nine months, and Osobor is the Mountain West Player and Newcomer of the Year, along with earning All-MWC First Team recognition after leading the No. 18 Aggies to the program’s first outright MW regular season championship.

The Mountain West announced its regular season awards on Tuesday, March 12.

𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐍𝐄𝐒𝐒 𝐓𝐎 𝐆𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐓𝐍𝐄𝐒𝐒 ➡️ @GreatOsobor Player of the Year ✅

Newcomer of the Year ✅

All-Mountain West First Team ✅ ➡️ https://t.co/Y7gtGG4lxQ#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/ieMHegiy1N — USU Men’s Hoops (@USUBasketball) March 12, 2024

Osobor has been a standout player individually and played a crucial role in the team’s success. His ability to score with his back to the basket and make smart passes when needed has made him the Aggies’ go-to low post scorer. His role significantly contributed to the team’s top-seed position in the 2024 Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championships.

Osobor was the Mountain West’s third-leading scorer, averaging 17.6 points per game while connecting at a 57.2 percent rate (second). Not just an offensive weapon, the 6’8 wing led the league with nine rebounds, forced 1.3 steals (12th), and blocked 1.5 shots (third) per night. He put up eight double-doubles in MW play while reaching double-figure points in all but one league game.

Osobor became the second Aggie and the first since Sam Merrill in 2018-19 to be named Mountain West Player of the Year.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State (26-5, 14-4) enters the 2024 Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championships as the No. 1 overall seed. The Aggies will face the winner of No. 8 Wyoming (15-16, 8-10) vs. No. 9 Fresno State (11-20, 4-14) on Thursday, March 14, at 1 p.m. MT. USU beat both teams twice in the regular season.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Stay connected with all the latest updates on Utah State basketball and other sports with the new and improved KSL Sports app. Stream live radio and video, and never miss a beat with your favorite teams. Download the app now and take part in the action. Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Follow @bpreece24