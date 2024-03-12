Semitruck rollover crash injures 1, closes US 189 at Deer Creek Reservoir

HEBER CITY — Utah Highway Patrol reported a crash on U.S. Highway 189 that closed down the road in both directions on Tuesday.

The crash occurred on the north end of Deer Creek Reservoir. According to UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden, the semitruck rolled on its side, seemingly while attempting to follow the bendy road. Roden said the driver sustained minor injuries.

“Deer Creek Reservoir has traffic altering past the scene. Crews will have to stop all traffic to upright the truck. Use caution as you approach the scene,” Roden said.