On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson Opens Up About Addiction, Breakout Season

Mar 12, 2024, 1:49 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Football star and Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson had a breakout season in 2023 despite dealing with personal issues.

Following a big contract extension to stay in Chicago, Johnson opened up about his struggles.

“I went to therapy last season for sexual addiction,” Johnson said. “That is something nobody knew about.”

The former Ute said that the addiction didn’t have much of an effect on his play. He felt like making his problems known because everyone is going through their own things.

Johnson rebounded from a career-low 11 games in 2022 to register 36 total tackles, 31 solo tackles, one forced fumble, four interceptions, one touchdown, and 10 pass breakups across 14 games in 2023.

“Everybody was talking about playing football — that’s easy,” Johnson said. “Going out and seeing my therapist on an off day. That’s where I’m most uncomfortable.”

The fourth-year corner earned All-Pro Second Team recognition and was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.

The Bears were tied for the most interceptions in the NFL last season. Johnson was one of 24 players who reeled in four or more interceptions in 2023.

More About Jaylon Johson & The Bears

Johnson was drafted by the Bears in 2020 in the second round after a stellar final season with the Utes in 2019.

In 53 career games, the one-time Pro Bowler has five INTs, three forced fumbles, 160 tackles, and one touchdown.

Johnson, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, has reached an agreement with Chicago on a four-year deal as of March 7, 2024.

In the deal, Johnson will be paid $60 million through the first three years of the deal including $54 million guaranteed. By the time the deal is up, Johnson will be 28 years old and can try the market again.

Johnson made $3.5 million last season in the final year of his rookie contract.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In MLB: Spring Training Dog Days Settle In As Locals Fight For Roster Spots

C.J. Cron is in camp with the Boston Red Sox while two other former Utah locals were sent to minor league camp.

15 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Great Osobor Named Mountain West Player Of The Year For No. 18 Utah State

No rational mind could have predicted Great Osobor's meteoric rise when the soon-to-be junior forward signed with Utah State in May 2023.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kirk Cousins Chooses Atlanta, Saquon Barkley Goes To Philly On Busy First Day Of NFL Free Agency

The first day of the NFL's legal tampering period was a free-for-all frenzy with teams making one big move after another,

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Joe Lunardi’s Latest Bracketology Report Has No. 18 Utah State Playing Close To Home

Could No. 18 Utah State's magical regular season lead the Aggies to a first-round assignment in Salt Lake City?

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

‘Greatest Way To Play Basketball:’ Former BYU Star Jake Toolson Impressed With 2024 Squad

Jake Toolson loves the style of play that BYU plays with as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Reports: RB Zack Moss Signs Two-Year Deal With Bengals

Former Utah Utes running back Zack Moss agreed to a multi-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to multiple reports.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson Opens Up About Addiction, Breakout Season