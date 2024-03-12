Jazz star John Stockton uses Washington medical director about COVID misinformation policy

TUMWATER, Wash. — Former Utah Jazz player John Stockton has filed a federal lawsuit against the Washington attorney general and executive director of the Washington Medical Commission for First Amendment violations, arguing the state’s policy of COVID-19 misinformation is unconstitutional.

The lawsuit, filed on March 7, lists Stockton as the lead plaintiff, with three retired Washington doctors and a not-for-profit corporation, Children’s Health Defense, as the co-plaintiffs. The suit also lists one to 50 John and Jane Does, who are practicing Washington physicians.

The lawsuit refers to the Washington Medical Commission 2021 COVID-19 misinformation policy that was enacted to combat COVID-19 information.

Part of the policy reads the commission would “scrutinize any complaints received about practitioners granting exemptions to vaccination or masks that are not based in established science or verifiable fact.” The commission also warned any “practitioner who grants a mask or other exemption without conducting an appropriate prior exam and without a finding of a legitimate

medical reason … may be subjecting their license to disciplinary action.”

The plaintiffs argue that the policy and the acts from the state violate their First Amendment rights.

Physician claims

According to the lawsuit, since September 2021, the Washington Medical Commission has “investigated, prosecuted, and/or sanctioned approximately 60 physicians … who speak out against the mainstream Covid narrative.”

The lawsuit claims that two of the three doctors, Richard Eggleston and Thomas T. Siler, were wrongly charged with professional misconduct by the state of Washington for their views on COVID-19.

The suit cites the doctors’ opposition to COVID-19 mandates, the safety of the mRNA vaccine, and the use of “off-label treatments such as Ivermectin” in the opinion columns of the Lewiston Tribune and AmericanThinker.com as the main reasons for their charges.

According to the lawsuit, The Children’s Health Defense wants to educate “the public concerning the negative risk-benefit profile of the COVID shots for healthy children.” It claims that the state’s COVID-19 misinformation policy could target its members if they wish to express their views on COVID.

The lawsuit states: “The Commission’s actions in prosecuting physicians for speaking out against the mainstream Covid narrative has a chilling effect and will dissuade many physicians from providing their candid opinions.”

Stockton’s involvement

The lawsuit states that Stockton is involved in “matters of public interest and has been a vocal advocate against the mainstream COVID narrative.”

“During the pandemic, he started co-hosting a podcast which deals with a wide variety of subjects, including COVID-19, health policy, the rights of individuals to make their own health and medical decisions, and sports,” according to the suit.

While Stockton hasn’t been directly affected by Washington’s COVID-19 policy, the lawsuit states he is suing because of his “belief that people have the First Amendment right to hear … Washington licensed physicians who disagree with the mainstream Covid narrative.”

The lawsuit lists Stockton as a resident in Spokane.

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is listed as one of the plaintiff lawyers and was the founder of Children’s Health Defense, but on April 2023, he is on leave as the organization’s chairman and chief legal counsel.

In November 2023, Stockton endorsed Kennedy for his presidential run while on Fox News, citing the candidate’s track record of “standing up” against “the corruption displayed by big money, big tech (and) big pharma.”

The plaintiffs are seeking a declaration that the COVID-19 policy violates the First Amendment, as well as an injunction on the policy. They also seek attorney fees and other relief that the court deems.