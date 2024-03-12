On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Best Conference Tournament Buzzer-Beaters Of All-Time From Local Colleges

Mar 12, 2024, 2:41 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Even though the Utes couldn’t go all the way, Ines Vieira’s spectacular half-court buzzer-beater in the Pac-12 conference tournament will be remembered for a long time.

The shot inspired us to look back at the best Conference Tournament buzzer-beaters from local schools.

5 – Manny Hendrix Corner Shot Kills Cowboys

Utah trailed by one with one second on the clock against the Wyoming Cowboys in the first game of the WAC Tournament in 1985.

Hendrix received the inbounds pass, turned 180 degrees, and nailed the corner jump shot at the buzzer to send Utah to the next round.

Hendrix scored 21 points and hit another game-winner in the next game against Air Force to secure a 66-64 win.

The Utes went on to lose in overtime to the UTEP Miners in the WAC Semifinals.

4 – Keith Van Horn Wills Utes To Back-To-Back Wins

In 1997, the Runnin’ Utes had two game-winners in two games for a second time.

Utah basketball legend Keith Van Horn downed SMU and New Mexico with some good old-fashioned hustle.

Van Horn guided in an alley-oop pass with 0.3 seconds on the clock to beat the Mustangs and then beat the No. 14 Lobos the next day with a short jump shot off of an offensive rebound.

Utah went on to blow out TCU in the WAC Championship game and made it all the way to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.

3 – Sam Merrill Leads Aggies Past Aztecs

San Diego State was a Mountain West powerhouse in 2020.

The Aztecs posted a 17-1 conference record and were ranked fifth in the nation. After winning by double-digits in the MWC quarterfinal and semifinal, only Utah State stood between SDSU and its seventh conference championship in 11 seasons.

The Aztecs led by eight at the half and looked poised to come out on top. Merrill went on to score 17 of his 27 points in the second half including a three-pointer with three seconds left to secure the win.

2 – Southern Utah Advances Off Of Last-Second Trickshot

Cherita Daugherty hit the shot of her life to beat the New Mexico State Aggies in the 2023 WAC Tournament quarterfinals.

RELATED: Southern Utah Women’s Basketball Advances To WAC Semifinals On Buzzer-Beater

Down by two with 3 seconds left, Daugherty threw up a turnaround hook shot from behind the arc and drained it at the buzzer.

The Thunderbirds pulled out convincing wins over Grand Canyon and Cal Baptist in the next two rounds to become WAC Champions for the first time.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MykeyVERSE (@mykeyverse)

1 – BYU Crowned Champions From Half-Court

Kevin Nixon capped off a memorable 1992 WAC Tournament run for the Cougars with a game-winner from half-court.

After narrowly beating Air Force in the quarterfinals, BYU stomped Utah in the semifinal.

The Cougars were left with one more challenger. The 2-seed UTEP Miners.

BYU trailed by one with two seconds left and no timeouts. Nixon threw up a prayer from beyond half-court and found nothing but net.

The shot made BYU WAC Champions for the second straight season. No team won in back-to-back seasons until Hawaii did it in 2001 and 2002.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Food Review Of Big 12 Eats Item Named After BYU Mascot Cosmo

Reviewing the Cosmo's Churros at the Big 12 Tournament.

17 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Ute C.J. Cron Inks Minor League Deal With Boston Red Sox

Former All-Star and 10-year Major League Baseball veteran first baseman C.J. Cron has signed a minor league contract with the Boston Red Sox.

23 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weather Forces Utah Baseball To Postpone Home Opener Vs. BYU

The first of three non-conference games between the Utah Utes and BYU Cougars baseball programs was postponed on Tuesday evening

31 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: Would Jazz Make All Three Draft Picks?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where every week our NBA insiders answer your questions on social media about your favorite team.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 20 BYU Will Face UCF To Open Big 12 Tournament Run

BYU basketball will go up against the UCF Knights in the Big 12 Tournament.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

New York Jets Sign Former Utah Football DT Leki Fotu

According to sources, the New York Jets are set to sign former Utah Football standout and Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Best Conference Tournament Buzzer-Beaters Of All-Time From Local Colleges