Locals In MLB: Former Desert Hills Star Building Spring Training Resume

PEORIA, Arizona – Former Desert Hills standout pitcher Drew Thorpe is making a solid first impression as he auditions for an Opening Day spot with the San Diego Padres.

Thorpe is in his first major league camp with the Padres, having been acquired by the organization from the New York Yankees as part of a package for All-Star outfielder Juan Soto.

Mike Shildt was asked his thoughts on what he’s seen so far from Drew Thorpe and how he’s gone about things so far during Spring Training: pic.twitter.com/rofZbu4qa5 — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) March 12, 2024

“I thought he’s going about it great,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said when asked about Thorpe’s work ethic in camp. “Everything he’s done, he’s done really well. He’s had a nice camp.”

He enters the season rated as Baseball America’s No. 58 overall prospect, MLB.com’s No. 85, and Baseball Prospectus’s No. 45.

About Drew Thorpe

Listed at 6’4 and 212 pounds, Thorpe earned All-Utah recognition for three straight seasons as a standout pitcher for Desert Hills HS in St. George, UT.

After graduating from Desert Hills, Thorpe spent three seasons in the Big West, making 34 starts and going 17-8 for Cal-Poly San Luis Obispo. He earned Big West Conference Pitcher of the Year in 2022 and was one of five finalists for National Pitcher of the Year, and was a semifinalist for both the Dick Howser Trophy and Golden Spikes Award.

Drew Thorpe just threw an inning on a backfield and was generating a ton of swings and misses on his changeup. A really, really good pitch. pic.twitter.com/Wak8OVXUzf — Sammy Levitt (@SammyLev) March 6, 2024

His 3.03 ERA and 1.076 WHIP in 223 collegiate innings caused the Yankees to select Thorpe in the second round of the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft.

Thorpe opened 2023 at High-A Hudson Valley. He went 10-2 with a 2.81 ERA in 18 starts and 109 innings. He earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Month in August after being promoted to Double-A Somerset. Thorpe went 4-0 for Somerset in five starts, striking out 44 with a 1.48 ERA.

