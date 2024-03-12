On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
New York Jets Sign Former Utah Football DT Leki Fotu

Mar 12, 2024, 2:57 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – According to sources, the New York Jets are set to sign former Utah Football standout and Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu.

After being drafted by Arizona in 2020, Fotu will move on to the second team of his professional career.

Fotu played 11 games for the Cardinals in 2023 before going down for the season with a hand injury.

Before getting shut down for the season, Fotu posted 28 total tackles (15 solo tackles), 2.5 sacks, and four stuffs.

The former Ute is set to join a Jets team that went 7-10 in 2023.

However, most of New York’s struggles came on the offensive end. After former NFL MVP QB Aaron Rodgers went down in the team’s first game, the Jets struggled to find quality quarterback play.

With defensive playmakers like Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, the Jets gave up the fifth-fewest passing touchdowns and forced the most safeties in the NFL.

Fotu will bolster the Jets’ defensive line as New York looks for a bounce-back season in 2024.

About Leki Fotu

Before his professional career, Fotu was a standout player at Herriman High School and the University of Utah.

Fotu played for the Utes from 2016-19.

He finished his Utah career with 85 total tackles, 43 solo tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery in 45 games played.

After his time at Utah, Fotu was selected by the Cardinals with the No. 114 overall pick during the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

During his four seasons in the NFL, Fotu has recorded 73 total tackles, 35 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and three pass breakups.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

