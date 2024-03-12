First Alpine School District split meeting happening tonight

AMERICAN FORK — On Tuesday night, Alpine School District and MGT Consulting will hold the first meeting to present potential reconfigurations for, or ways to split, the school district.

The meeting will happen tonight, March 12, at Timpanogos High School. Two more sessions will be held this week.

On March 13, Vista Heights Middle School in Saratoga Springs will host one session regarding the potential of the Alpine School District split. Then, on March 14, one will take place at American Fork Junior High.

According to an Instagram post, MGT Consulting will facilitate all three sessions.

Per the post, members of the community and school district employees are encouraged to attend. Additionally, attendees have been encouraged to bring an electronic device. The presentations will feature electronic polling.