Weather Forces Utah Baseball To Postpone Home Opener Vs. BYU

Mar 12, 2024, 4:35 PM

SALT LAKE CITY— The first of three non-conference games between the Utah Utes and BYU Cougars baseball programs was postponed on Tuesday evening due to a storm system moving through the Salt Lake Valley.

The Utes were initially scheduled to open the home portion of their 2024 schedule against BYU on Tuesday, March 12.  Utah (11-4, 2-1) now makes its Smith’s Ballpark 2024 debut against the No. 3 Oregon State on Friday, March 15 at 6 p.m. MT.

Former Skyridge Falcon star Kai Roberts leads the Utes at the plate, slashing .350/.380./.410. The senior outfielder has four home runs, 12 extra-base hits, and 14 RBI. Redshirt senior Randon Hostert is 2-1 with a 2.55 ERA in 17.2 innings.

Sophomore Luke Anderson is hitting .278/.361/.459 in 13 starts. The former Snow Canyon Warrior has three long balls and nine RBI. Easton Jones is hitting a robust .360/.411/.620 with four homers and 10 runs batted in.

The Utes are 24-36 all-time against BYU and 13-18 at home. Utah won two of three games against the Cougars in 2023.

Utah will host BYU on Tuesday, April 9, at 6 p.m. MT.

Follow The Utah Utes With KSL Sports

Utah (11-4, 2-1) hosts the No. 3 Oregon State Beavers in a three-game series beginning on Friday, March 15, at 6 p.m. MT. All Ute home games are played at Smith’s Ballpark, home of the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees.

BYU (7-7, 1-2) continue Big 12 play when they host the Houston Cougars are Miller Park in Provo, UT. The three-game series begins at 6 p.m. MT on Thursday, March 16.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah Athletics here.

KSL 5 TV Live

