Weather Forces Utah Baseball To Postpone Home Opener Vs. BYU

SALT LAKE CITY— The first of three non-conference games between the Utah Utes and BYU Cougars baseball programs was postponed on Tuesday evening due to a storm system moving through the Salt Lake Valley.

The Utes were initially scheduled to open the home portion of their 2024 schedule against BYU on Tuesday, March 12. Utah (11-4, 2-1) now makes its Smith’s Ballpark 2024 debut against the No. 3 Oregon State on Friday, March 15 at 6 p.m. MT.

C’mon Mother Nature we wanted to play‼️ We’re postponed for tonight vs. @BYUBaseball and working on a makeup date. If you purchased single-game tickets, you can redeem them at the makeup game. Call the Ticket Office at (801) 581-8849 with questions 📰 https://t.co/Dh1PH0AG6h — Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) March 12, 2024

Former Skyridge Falcon star Kai Roberts leads the Utes at the plate, slashing .350/.380./.410. The senior outfielder has four home runs, 12 extra-base hits, and 14 RBI. Redshirt senior Randon Hostert is 2-1 with a 2.55 ERA in 17.2 innings.

Sophomore Luke Anderson is hitting .278/.361/.459 in 13 starts. The former Snow Canyon Warrior has three long balls and nine RBI. Easton Jones is hitting a robust .360/.411/.620 with four homers and 10 runs batted in.

The Utes are 24-36 all-time against BYU and 13-18 at home. Utah won two of three games against the Cougars in 2023.

Utah will host BYU on Tuesday, April 9, at 6 p.m. MT.

Utah (11-4, 2-1) hosts the No. 3 Oregon State Beavers in a three-game series beginning on Friday, March 15, at 6 p.m. MT. All Ute home games are played at Smith’s Ballpark, home of the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees.

BYU (7-7, 1-2) continue Big 12 play when they host the Houston Cougars are Miller Park in Provo, UT. The three-game series begins at 6 p.m. MT on Thursday, March 16.

