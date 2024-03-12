Former Ute C.J. Cron Inks Minor League Deal With Boston Red Sox

FORT MYERS, Florida – Former All-Star and 10-year Major League Baseball veteran first baseman and designated hitter C.J. Cron has signed a minor league contract with the Boston Red Sox.

Cron’s deal with the Red Sox was announced on March 3.

Health was an issue last year, limiting the slugger to 71 games and his worst statistical performance since 2020 with Detroit. Despite last year, Cron told MLB.com writer CJ Haddad he is confident in the club’s health management plan.

“I think we have a really good plan in place here,” Cron said. “The training staff is making it priority that we do things a little bit differently in the weight room, in the training room, and hopefully that’s the main thing, is keeping it under control.”

The 6’4 right-handed hitter began 2023 with the Colorado Rockies before a trade deadline deal sent him packing to the Los Angeles Angels.

Cron hit .248 in 2023 with 12 home runs, 12 doubles, and 37 RBI.

About C.J. Cron

The 6’4 first baseman was first drafted in 2008 by the Chicago White Sox after graduating from Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix, Arizona. Cron instead signed with the University of Utah, becoming the school’s first-ever first-round selection in 2011. The Los Angeles Angels selected Cron with the 17th pick of the first round.

In three seasons under manager Bill Kinneberg, Cron was named a 2009 Freshman All-American before becoming a two-time first-team All-American (2010, ’11). Cron was named Mountain West Freshman of the Year in 2009 and earned MW Player of the Year honors in 2010 and 2011.

Cron made his MLB debut in 2014 with the Angels. He has played for the Angels (twice), Tampa Bay Rays, Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers, and Colorado Rockies. Cron is a free agent after finishing 2023 with the Angels following a mid-season trade from Colorado.

Career Stats: 10 Yrs | 1,049 Games | .260 BA | 187 HR | 194 (2B)

