On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Ute C.J. Cron Inks Minor League Deal With Boston Red Sox

Mar 12, 2024, 4:44 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

FORT MYERS, Florida – Former All-Star and 10-year Major League Baseball veteran first baseman and designated hitter C.J. Cron has signed a minor league contract with the Boston Red Sox.

Cron’s deal with the Red Sox was announced on March 3.

Locals In MLB: Dog Days Settle In As Locals Fight For Roster Spots

Health was an issue last year, limiting the slugger to 71 games and his worst statistical performance since 2020 with Detroit. Despite last year, Cron told MLB.com writer CJ Haddad he is confident in the club’s health management plan.

“I think we have a really good plan in place here,” Cron said. “The training staff is making it priority that we do things a little bit differently in the weight room, in the training room, and hopefully that’s the main thing, is keeping it under control.”

The 6’4 right-handed hitter began 2023 with the Colorado Rockies before a trade deadline deal sent him packing to the Los Angeles Angels.

Cron hit .248 in 2023 with 12 home runs, 12 doubles, and 37 RBI.

Locals in MLB: Former Ute Continuing Baseball Dream In Japan

About C.J. Cron

The 6’4 first baseman was first drafted in 2008 by the Chicago White Sox after graduating from Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix, Arizona. Cron instead signed with the University of Utah, becoming the school’s first-ever first-round selection in 2011. The Los Angeles Angels selected Cron with the 17th pick of the first round.

In three seasons under manager Bill Kinneberg, Cron was named a 2009 Freshman All-American before becoming a two-time first-team All-American (2010, ’11). Cron was named Mountain West Freshman of the Year in 2009 and earned MW Player of the Year honors in 2010 and 2011.

Cron made his MLB debut in 2014 with the Angels. He has played for the Angels (twice), Tampa Bay Rays, Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers, and Colorado Rockies. Cron is a free agent after finishing 2023 with the Angels following a mid-season trade from Colorado.

Career Stats: 10 Yrs | 1,049 Games | .260 BA | 187 HR | 194 (2B)

RELATED STORIES

Follow Locals in Pro Baseball With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

You can find KSL Sports coverage of Locals in MLB here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Food Review Of Big 12 Eats Item Named After BYU Mascot Cosmo

Reviewing the Cosmo's Churros at the Big 12 Tournament.

16 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weather Forces Utah Baseball To Postpone Home Opener Vs. BYU

The first of three non-conference games between the Utah Utes and BYU Cougars baseball programs was postponed on Tuesday evening

31 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: Would Jazz Make All Three Draft Picks?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where every week our NBA insiders answer your questions on social media about your favorite team.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 20 BYU Will Face UCF To Open Big 12 Tournament Run

BYU basketball will go up against the UCF Knights in the Big 12 Tournament.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

New York Jets Sign Former Utah Football DT Leki Fotu

According to sources, the New York Jets are set to sign former Utah Football standout and Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In MLB: Former Desert Hills Star Building Spring Training Resume

Former Desert Hills pitcher Drew Thorpe is making a strong first impression as he vies for an Opening Day spot with the San Diego Padres.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Former Ute C.J. Cron Inks Minor League Deal With Boston Red Sox