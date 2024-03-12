On the Site:
Food Review Of Big 12 Eats Item Named After BYU Mascot Cosmo

Mar 12, 2024, 4:50 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – “Big 12 Eats” is another sign that BYU basketball has hit the big time.

BYU head coach Mark Pope was asked on Tuesday after practice at the campus of UMKC if it was weird that his team wasn’t in the “epicenter” of college basketball tournaments in Las Vegas.

For the past 12 years, BYU has played in Vegas for the WCC Tournament.

Pope chuckled and said, “I don’t know. I kind of think this [Big 12 Tournament] is the epicenter of college basketball.”

He’s not kidding.

There wasn’t “WCC Eats” when BYU was rolling through The Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Big 12 Eats at the Big 12 Tournament

At the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, all 14 teams have their own food item available at various concession stands throughout the arena.

There’s even a “Big 12 Dog” to represent the entire conference.

So naturally, to participate in the Big 12 Tournament’s big-time nature, we had to get our hands on some of these “Big 12 Eats.”

BYU’s Big 12 Eats food item is “Cosmo’s Churros,” named after the mascot Cosmo, of course.

If you’re going to name something after fire-torch-spinning, strongman, salsa-dancing Cosmo, it has to be good.

The Cosmo’s Churros are located at the Chopper Chicken concession stand near gate 115.

Employees at the Chopper Chicken stand made a batch of fresh Cosmo’s Churros for KSL Sports.

The churros were filled with caramel and had a donut glaze inside. On top, they were drizzled with chocolate and marshmallows.

Based on that description, you likely know where this review is going; Cosmo’s Churros were very good.

Cosmo’s Churros are very good

KSL Sports Live TV producer Mykal McGrew and I enjoyed the tray of five Churros that cost $15.

We also tried the Powercat PB&J, which is named after Kansas State. Air-fried Peanut Butter & Jelly, you can’t go wrong.

However, you could go wrong on the Masked Rider Burger for Texas Tech. The burger was stale and not very good.

We’re eyeing the Jayhawk Mac & Cheese next.

Regardless, Big 12 Eats is a fun experience for fans at the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City.

BYU opens its Big 12 Tournament run on Wednesday morning against the UCF Knights at 10:30 a.m. on ESPN2 and KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM – Extended pregame begins at 9 a.m.).

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

