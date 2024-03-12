Big 12 Announces Extension With Kansas City For Basketball Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Big 12 Basketball Tournament is doubling down on Kansas City.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark announced that the Men’s and Women’s basketball tournaments will be in Kansas City through 2031.

Both tournaments will be played at the T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City.

“I’m thrilled to officially announce that the Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship will be right here at T-Mobile and in Kansas City through 2031,” Commissioner Brett Yormark said Tuesday night.

There’s a storied history between the Big 12 and Kansas City.

Kansas City has been hosting Big 12 Tournaments that date back to the Big 8 era in 1977.

“Kansas City has played a critical role in the history of the Big 12,” said Yormark. “I’m happy to say tonight that it will continue to play a big role in the Big 12.”

The extension isn’t surprising. Yormark indicated last summer that he wanted to “double-down” on sites that host Big 12 Championships.

Last summer, Yormark announced an extension at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas to host the Big 12 Football Championship.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas was on the podium with Brett Yormark during the announcement.

In his opening remarks after the extension was announced, Mayor Lucas said, “I’m excited to be sitting next to the greatest commissioner in college athletics.”

Mayor Lucas also said, “The Big 12 Conference is part of Kansas City’s DNA.”

Along with announcing an extension for the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament in Kansas City.

Beginning in the 2024-25 season, the Big 12 Conference will welcome four new members: Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah to the conference.

The extension through 2031 lines up with the length of time for the Big 12’s next media rights contract that expires after the 2030-31 season.

Big 12 Women’s Soccer Tournament is moving to Kansas City

Yormark also announced that the Big 12 Women’s Soccer Tournament would move to Kansas City for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Last year, the Women’s Soccer Tournament was in Austin, Texas.

Big 12 Women’s Soccer Tournament will be played at the historic CPKC Stadium.

CPKC Stadium is the first-ever stadium built for a women’s soccer club. The brand-new venue will host the NWSL’s Kansas City Current.

