On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Big 12 Announces Extension With Kansas City For Basketball Tournament

Mar 12, 2024, 7:23 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Big 12 Basketball Tournament is doubling down on Kansas City.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark announced that the Men’s and Women’s basketball tournaments will be in Kansas City through 2031.

Big 12 Tournament will be played in Kansas City through 2031

Both tournaments will be played at the T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City.

“I’m thrilled to officially announce that the Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship will be right here at T-Mobile and in Kansas City through 2031,” Commissioner Brett Yormark said Tuesday night.

There’s a storied history between the Big 12 and Kansas City.

Kansas City has been hosting Big 12 Tournaments that date back to the Big 8 era in 1977.

“Kansas City has played a critical role in the history of the Big 12,” said Yormark. “I’m happy to say tonight that it will continue to play a big role in the Big 12.”

The extension isn’t surprising. Yormark indicated last summer that he wanted to “double-down” on sites that host Big 12 Championships.

Last summer, Yormark announced an extension at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas to host the Big 12 Football Championship.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas was on the podium with Brett Yormark during the announcement.

In his opening remarks after the extension was announced, Mayor Lucas said, “I’m excited to be sitting next to the greatest commissioner in college athletics.”

Mayor Lucas also said, “The Big 12 Conference is part of Kansas City’s DNA.”

Along with announcing an extension for the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament in Kansas City.

Beginning in the 2024-25 season, the Big 12 Conference will welcome four new members: Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah to the conference.

The extension through 2031 lines up with the length of time for the Big 12’s next media rights contract that expires after the 2030-31 season.

Big 12 Women’s Soccer Tournament is moving to Kansas City

Yormark also announced that the Big 12 Women’s Soccer Tournament would move to Kansas City for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Last year, the Women’s Soccer Tournament was in Austin, Texas.

Big 12 Women’s Soccer Tournament will be played at the historic CPKC Stadium.

CPKC Stadium is the first-ever stadium built for a women’s soccer club. The brand-new venue will host the NWSL’s Kansas City Current.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Andy Reid Sends Motivational Message To BYU Basketball Team

"Cut loose, boys!"

23 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Brett Yormark ‘Bullish’ On Big 12 Basketball’s Future With Four Corners Joining

Commissioner Brett Yormark is excited about the future of the Big 12 with Arizona, ASU, Colorado, and Utah joining.

52 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Guards Lead Offense In Loss To Boston Celtics

Keyonte George, Collin Sexton, and Jordan Clarkson led the way for the Jazz against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Drop Third Straight With Loss To Celtics

The Utah Jazz lost their third straight game falling at home to the Boston Celtics 123-107 behind 38 points from Jayson Tatum.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Go Off In Third Quarter To Close Celtics Lead

The Utah Jazz outscored the Celtics by eight in the third quarter on Tuesday to drop the Boston lead to single digits.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jordan Clarkson Leads Jazz Offense In Second Quarter Against Boston

Jordan Clarkson showed off his scoring prowess as he led the Jazz offense in the second quarter against Boston.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Big 12 Announces Extension With Kansas City For Basketball Tournament