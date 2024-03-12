Keyonte George Gets Out To Flaming Hot Start Against Boston Celtics

SALT LAKE CITY – Keyonte George had debatably the best quarter of his young career against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

The rookie opened up scoring with a catch-and-shoot three from the top of the key off of a dime from fellow rookie Brice Sensabaugh.

🌠 A star is born 🌠 icymi: Keyonte with the first 7 points of the night pic.twitter.com/UUj2IftyFq — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 13, 2024

The jumper stayed around for the Jazz’s next field goal as George rose up for a foul line jumper.

On the next trip down, Collin Sexton found George for an easy teardrop off the glass.

Utah jumped out to a 9-5 lead on the back of the rookie’s scoring.

Later in the quarter, the Celtics built a little bit of separation with an 8-point lead.

Payton Pritchard had a breakaway opportunity but George showed off his athleticism with a nasty chase-down block.

George wasn’t done there.

The rookie nailed back-to-back threes to drop the lead to two and increase his first-quarter total to 14.

Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum led all scorers in the first quarter with 15. Utah trailed by 11 going into the second, 44-33.

Markkanen, Hendricks Remain Out As Jazz Host Celtics

The Utah Jazz will be shorthanded once again when they host the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

Lauri Markkanen (quad bruise) will miss his fourth straight game while Taylor Hendricks (toe sprain) will miss his third.

Markkanen suffered his injury in the team’s 126-120 loss to the Miami Heat while Hendricks missed the second half of the Jazz’s win over the Washington Wizards on March 4.

UPDATED Jazz Injury Report: *AVAILABLE – Darius Bazley *AVAILABLE – Kenneth Lofton Jr. (G League) OUT – Taylor Hendricks (left 1st MTP sprain) OUT – Lauri Markkanen (right quadriceps contusion) OUT – Jason Preston (G League) pic.twitter.com/MoPhlIqMqE — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 12, 2024

The Jazz host the Celtics having lost 10 of their last 12 games dating back to the February 8 trade deadline.

Despite a recent loss to the Nuggets the Celtics own the top seed in the East and the best record in the NBA overall.

Boston has been the league’s most dominant team owning the top offensive rating and the second-best defensive rating.

The Celtics had won 12 straight games before dropping back-to-back contests in Cleveland and Denver to open their five-game road swing. The Jazz represent the last stop for the Celtics before returning home.

Utah will welcome Al Jefferson, Trevor Booker, and Ronnie Price back to the Delta Center for 2010s night with the Celtics in town.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.