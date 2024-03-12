Utah Jazz Go Off In Third Quarter To Close Celtics Lead

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz outscored the Celtics by eight in the third quarter on Tuesday to drop the Boston lead to single digits.

After trailing by 15 at the half, Utah closed the Celtics lead to seven going into the fourth.

The leading scorers in the quarter were Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson with 8 and 6 points respectively.

Kris Dunn also added six points with threes on back-to-back possessions.

Boston built multiple double-digit leads in the first three quarters but the Jazz stormed back to make it competitive each time.

Thanks to a big first quarter, Keyonte George was Utah’s leading scorer going into the final 12 minutes with 19.

Unfortunately for the Jazz, Boston opened the fourth quarter with a 15-0 run and didnt look back.

Markkanen, Hendricks Remain Out As Jazz Host Celtics

The Utah Jazz will be shorthanded once again when they host the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

Lauri Markkanen (quad bruise) will miss his fourth straight game while Taylor Hendricks (toe sprain) will miss his third.

Markkanen suffered his injury in the team’s 126-120 loss to the Miami Heat while Hendricks missed the second half of the Jazz’s win over the Washington Wizards on March 4.

UPDATED Jazz Injury Report: *AVAILABLE – Darius Bazley *AVAILABLE – Kenneth Lofton Jr. (G League) OUT – Taylor Hendricks (left 1st MTP sprain) OUT – Lauri Markkanen (right quadriceps contusion) OUT – Jason Preston (G League) pic.twitter.com/MoPhlIqMqE — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 12, 2024

The Jazz host the Celtics having lost 10 of their last 12 games dating back to the February 8 trade deadline.

Despite a recent loss to the Nuggets the Celtics own the top seed in the East and the best record in the NBA overall.

Boston has been the league’s most dominant team owning the top offensive rating and the second-best defensive rating.

The Celtics had won 12 straight games before dropping back-to-back contests in Cleveland and Denver to open their five-game road swing. The Jazz represent the last stop for the Celtics before returning home.

Utah will welcome Al Jefferson, Trevor Booker, and Ronnie Price back to the Delta Center for 2010s night with the Celtics in town.

