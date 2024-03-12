Jazz Drop Third Straight With Loss To Celtics

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz lost their third straight game falling at home to the Boston Celtics 123-107.

Keyonte George led the Jazz with 26 points.

Jayson Tatum led all scorers with 38.

First Quarter

George opened the game scoring seven quick points as the Celtics led the Jazz 15-13.

The Celtics shot 9-14 from three led by 13 points from Jayson Tatum.

The Jazz turned the ball over four times leading to 10 Celtics points.

After one the Jazz trailed Boston 44-33.

Second Quarter

Micah Potter gave the Jazz a spark in the second quarter scoring five quick points to trim the Celtics lead to 10.

The Jazz used a 15-2 run midway through the quarter to close within four with six minutes left in the half.

JC got deep in his bag in the second quarter 🎒#TakeNote #NBA https://t.co/eH6ep9O3WH — KSL Sports (@kslsports) March 13, 2024

Boston responded with a 15-3 run of their own to rebuild their lead to 16 with two minutes left in the quarter.

At the break the Jazz trail the Celtics 72-57.

Third Quarter

The Jazz kept the game within striking distance using a 7-0 run to trim the lead to 10 midway through the third.

The deficit got to as few as two as the Jazz outscored the Celtics 34-26 in the third quarter.

Utah had a big third quarter against the Celtics 💪#TakeNote #NBA https://t.co/p4CSaeGxGp — KSL Sports (@kslsports) March 13, 2024

Tatum led all scorers with 30 while George upped his total to 19.

Through three the Jazz trailed the Celtics 98-91.

Fourth Quarter

The Celtics opened the fourth on a 7-0 run to rebuild their lead to 14 with 9:34 left in the game.

The Jazz failed to score in the first six minutes of the quarter as the Celtics built their lead to 22.

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Boston downed the Jazz 123-107.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.



Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops