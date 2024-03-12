Andy Reid Sends Motivational Message To BYU Basketball Team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – When you’re at the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, the defending back-to-back Super Bowl Champions, it’s only fitting to draw inspiration from Andy Reid.

The former BYU football player and graduate assistant coach sent a message to the BYU basketball team.

Reid’s alma mater will compete in the Big 12 Basketball Tournament in downtown Kansas City beginning Wednesday.

Andy Reid to BYU Basketball: “Cut loose, boys”

The three-time Super Bowl Champion kept his message short and simple.

Thanks for the love, Coach Reid!🤙 pic.twitter.com/iz5apxqNtq — BYU Men’s Basketball (@BYUMBB) March 13, 2024

“Coach Pope, you’ve got them ready, man. Cut loose, boys, and enjoy,” said Andy Reid. “Four games. Four games, and we do it. Go Cougs!”

Those four games would result in a Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship, which would be quite the accomplishment for a BYU program making its debut in the Big 12 Tournament.

Reid has been sending motivational messages to everyone around BYU basketball these days.

During the final two home games at the Marriott Center against TCU and Oklahoma State, Reid appeared on the big screen before BYU’s typical curtain drop. He sent a message saying, “Cougar fans, it’s time! Hit. Those. Lights!”

#BYU‘s curtain drop before the TCU game featured Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.#BYUHoops — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) March 3, 2024

BYU at the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City

The chase for four wins in the Big 12 Tournament all starts on Wednesday when BYU faces the UCF Knights for the third time this season.

If the 5-seed Cougars take down the Knights, 4-seed Texas Tech will be waiting in the quarterfinals on Thursday morning.

Tip-off for BYU versus UCF in the Second Round of the Big 12 Tournament is at 10:30 a.m. (MT) on ESPN2 and KSL NewsRadio.

Extended radio pregame coverage from Kansas City begins at 9 a.m. on KSL NewsRadio.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper