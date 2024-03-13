Big 12 Basketball TV Viewership Climbs After Adding Four Newcomers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – When you look at the metrics around Big 12 Basketball, the league is at the top of college hoops.

Another stat that shows growth is their television viewership on linear television.

Big 12 Basketball TV viewership on linear networks jumped 8%

According to Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark, during the 2023-24 season, the first with newcomers BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston, Big 12 men’s basketball ratings have increased by 8% on linear networks.

“[The] only Power Four conference to show an increase year over year,” Yormark said.

Big 12 Women’s Basketball reportedly saw a massive increase in linear viewership.

Brett Yormark said linear television viewership in Men’s Basketball in the Big 12 is up 8% from last season. #Big12Hoops — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) March 13, 2024

The Big 12 reports that its women’s basketball audiences on linear television grew 111% during the 2023-24 season compared to last year.

Those are numbers that the Big 12’s television partners, ESPN and FOX, have to like moving forward into the league’s 16-team era, with Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah joining next August.

#Big12WBB linear viewership is up 111% from last season! 🏀📺 https://t.co/cVncMaO8RE — Justin Nusser (@jnusser12) March 8, 2024

The Big 12 has a new media rights contract with ESPN and FOX that begins in 2025 and runs through 2031.

Brett Yormark said that ESPN will be the primary television partner for future conference tournaments in the league’s next media contract.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper