Jaylene Gilstrap Announces Fifth Year With Utah Gymnastics

Mar 13, 2024, 8:00 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Red Rocks will have their Senior Night on Friday, but one senior will notably not be walking.

Jaylene Gilstrap let it be known on Tuesday, March 12, that she will be returning for a fifth and final year with Utah gymnastics. That means the Utes will officially be graduating JAM (Jaedyn Rucker, Abby Paulson, and Maile O’Keefe) who are all out of eligibility, and Alani Sabado.

Gilstrap has become a must-watch performer, particularly on floor where she has become known for marrying beautiful dance and great tumbling to “Bohemian Rapsody” by Queen.

Aside from being great floor performer for the Utes, Gilstrap has also made her way into the vault and beam lineups where she’s provided consistent depth.

Up to this point in Gilstrap’s career she has hit 65-67 routines and has been perfect in her junior campaign going 31-31 in the 2023 season.

Gilstrap recently captured her first career win as a Red Rock last week on floor at Arizona, posting a career-high score with a 9.950. She also set her career-high on vault earlier in the year of 9.925 against Oregon State.

 

“I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to spend another year alongside the most incredible fans in the nation, and my exceptional teammates, coaches and support staff,” Gilstrap said. “I feel incredibly fortunate to have been given this opportunity and can’t wait to return next year for one final season as a Red Rock. I’d like to give a huge thank you to our extraordinary fans and supporters for your unwavering encouragement and support. Go Utes!”

Gilstrap will add an extra, valuable, experienced voice to the Red Rocks in 2025 as the Utes transition to the Big 12 conference and introduce a talented, but inexperienced group into major college athletics.

