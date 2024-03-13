On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Two Utah Basketball Players Earn Pac-12 Honors

Mar 13, 2024, 9:00 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS – The Runnin’ Utes had two players earn Pac-12 honors early on Tuesday, March 12 as Utah prepares to take on ASU in the first round of the Conference Tournament.

Big Man Branden Carlson earned First-Team All-Pac-12 honors along with Associated Press Second-Team All-Pac-12 honors. Carlson’s teammate, Deivon Smith earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors.

This is the third time this season the duo has been recognized for superior accomplishments as a pair. In January, Carlson set a Pac-12 record while Smith earned his first triple-double. In February, Utah’s talented players further cemented their legacies as Utes.

What Carlson, Smith Have Meant To Utah

So far in the 2023-24 season Carlson has averaged 17.5 points per game, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and is shooting 48.8% from the field, 37.1% from the three, and 70.5% from the line. Carlson also averages about 1.6 blocks per game.

However, what has endeared the big man the most Utah’s rabid fans is his clear love and loyalty for the program- something he got very emotional about on Senior Night a few weeks back.

“It feels good,” Carlson said after a strong showing in his final game at the Huntsman Center. “I’m going to get emotional. Last game in the Huntsman Center…I love this program and my time here…just being able to get another win with this team and knowing we still have more to go and accomplish is all I can ask for. I’m so thankful for the fans and coaches- everyone who has been a part of this journey…it’s just going to be a tough adjustment leaving here after this year. I did so good all day not crying. It feels good having a good game for your last time in the Huntsman Center.”

As for Smith, he’s only into one season as a Ute after transferring from Georgia Tech. Oh, what a season it has been- even with the delay due to his transfer waiver being denied initially.

Smith is just the third player in Pac-12 history with three-plus triple-doubles in a single-season joining Jason Kidd (1993-94) and Andre Iguodala (1993-94).

Additionally, Smith is just the fourth player from any major conference to record three or more triple doubles in a single season according to the NCAA record book. Joining Kidd (Cal), Iguodala (Arizona) and LSU’s Shaquille O’Neill (1991-92) for that record.

Smith finished second amongst the Utes in scoring during Pac-12 action with 13.6 points per game, 6.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists. Smith’s 21 steals were also second on the team behind Gabe Madsen who had 27.

“I feel good- I feel at home,” Smith said after his second triple double. “This is my third school, but I just feel the love and the energy. We have super, super great fans- even before I was playing and now, they are able to see my abilities and everything I bring. Then my teammates- it’s just a super, super great environment and it’s special.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Bracket, How To Watch Tournament Action

The Pac-12 men’s basketball regular season is over and rounding the corner into postseason play starting with the Pac-12 Tournament.

10 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jaylene Gilstrap Announces Fifth Year With Utah Gymnastics

The Red Rocks will have their Senior Night on Friday, but one senior will not be walking as Jaylene Gilstrap announced a fifth-year return.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Basketball TV Viewership Climbs After Adding Four Newcomers

Television ratings for Big 12 hoops increased in the first year with the four newcomer programs.

9 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Why Not Vegas? Yormark Explains Decision To Keep Big 12 Tournament In Kansas City

Big 12 Tournament isn't moving west. The second-year Commissioner explained why.

10 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Andy Reid Sends Motivational Message To BYU Basketball Team

"Cut loose, boys!"

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Brett Yormark ‘Bullish’ On Big 12 Basketball’s Future With Four Corners Joining

Commissioner Brett Yormark is excited about the future of the Big 12 with Arizona, ASU, Colorado, and Utah joining.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Two Utah Basketball Players Earn Pac-12 Honors