Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Bracket, How To Watch Tournament Action

Mar 13, 2024, 10:00 AM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS – The Pac-12 men’s basketball regular season is over and rounding the corner into postseason play starting with the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Conference of Champions started strong, but fizzled out a bit only finishing with two ranked teams as postseason play begins this week.

Even so, there are plenty of interesting matchups you won’t want to miss as the Pac-12 takes their last lap in basketball. Make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action in Las Vegas with a bracket breakdown and how to watch the games.

Setting The Stage: Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket

Arizona, Oregon, Washington State, and Colorado all received first-round BYES this year, meaning the other eight teams will be duking it out for a spot in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

How To Watch The Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Tournament

  • WHEN: Wednesday, March 13 – Saturday, March 16
  • WHERE: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
  • CHANNELS: Pac-12 Networks, FS1, FOX

The action begins on Wednesday, March 13 at 1:00 pm MT as the USC Trojans tipoff against the Washington Huskies.

That game will be proceeded by the UCLA Bruins versus the Oregon State Beavers at 3:30 pm MT.

The Cal Golden Bears and Stanford Cardinal go next at 7:00 pm MT.

Wednesday’s action wraps up with the ASU Sun Devils versus Utah Utes at 9:30 pm MT.

Quarterfinal Times, Matchups

Thursday’s slate will tipoff at 1:00 pm MT with the winner of USC/Washington facing Arizona.

Oregon waits in the wings for the winner of UCLA/OSU at 3:30 pm MT.

The winner of Cal/Stanford draws Washington State at 7:00 pm MT.

Capping the quarterfinal day off will be the winner of ASU/Utah against Colorado at 9:30 pm MT.

Semifinal Times, Matchups

The 6:00 pm MT slot on Friday will feature the winner out of USC or Washington/Arizona versus the winner out of UCLA or OSU/Oregon.

The 8:30 pm MT slot will feature the winner out of Cal or Stanford/Washington State and the winner out of ASU or Utah/Colorado.

Pac-12 Tournament Finals, Matchups

The Pac-12 Tournament Final will feature the winner out of the 6:00 pm MT semifinal slot and the winner of the 8:30 pm MT slot.

The game is set to tipoff at 7:00 pm MT on Saturday, March 16.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

