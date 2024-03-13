On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Kyle Whittingham: It's Great To Have Cam Rising, Brant Kuithe Back

Mar 13, 2024, 12:29 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Spring ball is off and running for Utah football and one of the most exciting developments is the return of key, veteran Utes who were injured all last season.

Quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe headline a group that also includes the likes of running back Micah Bernard, receiver Mycah Pitman, defensive end Logan Fano, and linebacker Lander Barton among others.

2023 as many Utah football fans will remember was not fun because of missing those players, but the payoff could come in 2024 if everyone stays healthy. As head coach Kyle Whittingham noted, it was nice having everyone back.

Welcome Back Cam Rising, Brant Kuithe, Utes

Whittingham was specifically asked about how Rising and Kuithe looked on their first day back to the grind and the 20-year veteran coach had great things to say.

“It’s great to have [Cam] back out there, it’s great to have Kuithe back out there,” Whittingham said. “They both add tremendously in many ways- not just the playbook, but the leadership and work ethic. It’s just great to have them back.”

Rising was just as enthused if not more so than his coach to be back.

“It’s pretty surreal,” Rising said. “It’s been a long time coming and I’m fired up to be back with the guys. It feels great. Just a phenomenal day.”

Kuithe’s return in many ways was a much longer time coming after sitting out two thirds of the 2022 season and all of the 2023 season trying to recover from his torn ACL.

“It’s been hard the past two years not being able to play,” Kuithe said. “It’s good to be back with all the guys for spring ball. I wish it was a little sunny but it is what it is. I love being here and am looking forward to getting better.”

Bernard was one more of the walking wounded from last season that was available after practice Tuesday afternoon to talk about what it means to him to be back out on the field with the Utes.

“It feels good to be back with the guys- to have guys like Cam and Brant back with me,” Bernard said. “It feels so much better than what it possibly could feel like. The young guys are coming along and I think we looked good today. It feels good to be back out here.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

