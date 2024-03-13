On the Site:
WEATHER ALERT: Potentially damaging winds
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

Man accused of giving two Utah runaways drugs and sexually assaulting one

Mar 13, 2024, 4:43 PM | Updated: 5:18 pm

a close up of a police light on top of a car...

FILE — Police lights. (Pixaby)

(Pixaby)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

MILLCREEK — A man is suspected of giving two runway girls methamphetamine and raping one while she was intoxicated, police said.

On Monday, Marcus Ed Oppenhein, 35, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on a first-degree felony charge of rape and six third-degree felony charges of endangerment of a child, according to the police affidavit.

According to police, Oppenhein found the two girls staying in a large cardboard box next to a TRAX line and gave them both meth. Police report that Oppenhein sexually assaulted one of the girls while she was on the drug.

After the assault, one of the girls notified the police and directed Unified police to Oppenhein, who was found with the second girl next to the cardboard box, police said.

The affidavit stated that the victim was forced to have sex against her will but was unable to give the full details during her evaluation due to still being intoxicated by the drug.

In an interview with police, Oppenhein said he knew the age of the two girls and allowed them to smoke methamphetamine from his pipe.

According to the affidavit, Oppenhein said “he does not work, steals for his narcotic habit, and does not have a residence but ‘floats around.'”

If you have experienced sexual violence, you can access help and resources by calling Utah’s 24-hour Sexual Violence Help Line at 1-801-736-4356 (English) or 1-801-924-0860 (Spanish). You can also call the Rape Recovery Center office line during office hours at 801-467-7282 or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for free, confidential counseling.

