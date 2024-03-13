Two Utah State Aggies Named To Mountain West 25th Anniversary Team

LOGAN, Utah – Two Utah State Aggies men’s basketball players were honored on the Mountain West 25th Anniversary team on Wednesday.

Sam Merrill and Neemias Queta represent the Aggies as two of the 25 all-time Mountain West selections.

The Mountain West is celebrating its 25th Season of excellence on and off the court 🎉🙌⁠

Congratulations to the members of our 25th Season Men’s Basketball team 🏀⁠

⁠#MW25 | #MWMBB pic.twitter.com/B5OO7q3Udc — Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 13, 2024

Sam Merrill Represents Utah State On MWC 25th Anniversary Team

Merrill played at Utah State from 2017 to 2020. In his four years, it’s safe to say that Merrill left his mark.

The sharpshooting guard finished second in career points, assists, 3-point field goals, 10-point games, and minutes.

He had his fair share of memorable moments too. Like when he drained a buzzer-beating game-winner in the MWC Championship game to upset the No. 5 SDSU Aztecs.

Absolute 𝐋𝐄𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐃‼️ Congrats to Sam Merrill on being named to the Mountain West Men’s Basketball 25th Season Team! 🔗 https://t.co/X823TXEUun#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/WJ7eiDiEH9 — USU Men’s Hoops (@USUBasketball) March 13, 2024

Merrill now plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers and has emerged as one of the best shooters in the NBA this season.

Former Jazzman and current Cavs All-Star Donovan Mitchell honored Merrill in the NBA Three-Point Contest last month with a “Money Merrill” jersey.

Neemias Queta On The MWC 25th Anniversary Team

Queta was Merrill’s teammate at USU for two seasons during his time in Logan from 2018-2021.

Like Merrill, Queta’s name is all over the Utah State basketball record books.

The Portuguese big man is first in blocks and blocks per game, sixth in field goal percentage, sixth in double-doubles, and holds the single-season record for blocks and blocks per game.

Aggie 𝐋𝐄𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐃‼️ Congrats to Neemias Queta on being named to the Mountain West Men’s Basketball 25th Season Team! 🔗 https://t.co/X823TXEUun#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/hz1YsSKV87 — USU Men’s Hoops (@USUBasketball) March 13, 2024

Queta currently plays for the Boston Celtics who own the best record in the NBA. He has appeared in 24 games for the C’s this season and averages just under five points in 12 minutes of action.

Other Utah, Mountain West Connections

USU is the only college from the state currently in the Mountain West Conference but that hasn’t always been the case.

Utah and BYU used to be members of the conference and also received some recognition.

Former Ute and No. 1 overall pick Andrew Bogut made the cut. For BYU, Rafael Araujo and Jimmer Fredette also got some love.

