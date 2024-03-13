SALT LAKE CITY — KSL’s meteorological team warns that potentially damaging winds are expected to blow across the Wasatch Front Thursday.

“We have this cold front just to the north,” meteorologist Matt Johnson said. “this is going to drop right down to the Nevada border.”

He said as it does it will bring wind and snow to Wyoming and then powerful winds to the Wasatch Front.

“That wind will come racing down the Wasatch mountains. From Bountiful northward, that’s where the strongest winds will be (Thursday) into Friday,” he said.

He said winds will develop late Thursday morning into the afternoon and will last into Friday morning, then taper off Friday afternoon.

A National Weather Service wind watch called for strong down-sloping winds along the Wasatch Front – especially the canyon mouths. “NOW is the time to prepare for dangerous portions of the N. Wasatch Front, Cache Valley, and areas E of Price,” a weather service tweet stated.

⚠Attention! NOW is the time to prepare for dangerous downslope winds if you live in prone areas…including portions of the N. Wasatch Front, Cache Valley, and areas E of Price. See the following thread for more information on timing, impacts, and how to prepare. ⬇(1/5) #utwx pic.twitter.com/oCPnU120Ad — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) March 13, 2024

“This low will slide south through the state today and should settle into southern Utah Thursday,” KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson said.

He said valley gusts could reach 60-70 mph and mountain gusts would be even stronger at 80-90 mph.

Johnson said, “That’ll last into Friday morning before taping off Friday afternoon.”

Rocky Mountain Power was preparing as the high winds have the potential to knock down power lines and trees that could also take out power lines.

Wednesday the utility cautioned its customers to treat all downed wires as live and dangerous.

If you see damaged power lines do not go near them and contact Rocky Mountain Power here.

More snow for southern Utah

A low-pressure system behind Tuesday’s precipitation is moving across Utah on Wednesday; however, it is forecast to shift course by late Wednesday or early Thursday as it moves through the state, shifting to the southwest, toward Las Vegas.

Various alerts are tied to different impacts expected as the low-pressure system moves toward the southwest. It’ll bring precipitation from the south to parts of southern Utah, primarily on Thursday and Friday.

A winter storm warning was issued for the southern, central, Abajo, La Sal, mountain ranges. It states accumulations of 10 to 20 inches are possible by Saturday morning in southeast Utah’s mountains, while 6 to 16 inches of snow is possible for most parts of the central and southern Utah ranges.

Some places could end up with much higher totals.

Wednesday morning a storm brought snow to many parts of Utah. Saratoga Springs saw nearly an inch of snow. Several mountain areas received as much as 16 inches.

Information on snow totals from the Wasatch Front and mountain areas is included below.

