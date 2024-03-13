On the Site:
WEATHER ALERT: Potentially damaging winds
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Takeaways From BYU’s Big 12 Tournament Win Over UCF

Mar 13, 2024, 3:27 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – BYU basketball made an excellent first impression in its debut in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Cougars defeated the UCF Knights 87-72.

BYU’s win moves the Cougars to the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament, where they will face the fourth-seed Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Here are some takeaways from BYU’s win over the Knights.

Dallin Hall was a tone-setter for BYU

Dallin Hall scored 13 points, dished out four assists, and grabbed three rebounds for BYU in its win over UCF.

He put up those numbers while dealing with foul trouble in the first half, keeping him sidelined for 10 minutes.

“He does what Dallin Hall does,” said BYU head coach Mark Pope. “He stepped up and made a couple huge shots. His ball protection under incredible duress was fantastic. I thought he was really special that way. And then sitting most of the first half, for him to come out, he came out right away and just banged another shot to start the second half. He didn’t miss a beat and I thought he was incredible. He and Richie and Fouss really set the tone.”

Hall’s impact on the game was noticeable from the opening tip.

“The challenge for us in a game like this with a team that is so athletic and so physical and so aggressive and made such big shots is as things are starting to get hairy and complicated, do we stay aggressive? And Dallin helped us stay aggressive,” said Pope. “Richie Saunders was a star helping us stay aggressive tonight, and Fouss definitely helped us stay aggressive security-wise, and I thought Dallin was the leader of that push and probably the deciding factor in the game.”

UCF always has a run in them against BYU

The Knights have a knack for putting together runs against BYU. In the last meeting a month ago in Provo, UCF scored 15 points on BYU in 90 seconds.

On Wednesday, UCF put together a run to cut BYU’s game-high lead of 18 points down to three.

UCF guard Darius Johnson was excellent against BYU scoring 32 points. He was one point shy of tying his career-high 33 points.

BYU coach Mark Pope believes the Knights should be a postseason team after this tournament.

“There is no doubt they should be playing somewhere, they are incredible,” said Mark Pope. “It took them a minute to find themselves in the nonconference for sure, but this team is — this is an incredibly well-coached team.”

With the quality of the games between BYU and UCF this season, there may be a rivalry between the two programs in the future.

It bodes well for BYU moving forward in the Big 12 Tournament they they were able to withstand a run from an opponent and not fold under the pressure.

Fousseyni Traore shut down Ibrahima Diallo

In a battle of honorable mention All-Big 12 performers, BYU forward Fousseyni Traore came out on top.

The strength of Traore was a difficult matchup for Diallo, who a day prior had scored 17 points against Oklahoma State.

Traore finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Meanwhile, Diallo finished with zero points and zero rebounds and only one block.

The strength of Traore continues to be a force that Big 12 big men have struggled with this season.

“I look up to him like none other and I don’t show him that enough,” said BYU forward Richie Saunders on Traore. “But Fouss is just — he’s a monster. When you need two points you go to him. When he’s flying up and contesting every shot, I don’t want any other shot-blocker behind me. I love playing with him.”

BYU basketball can win the Big 12 Tournament if they knock down 14 threes in a given game

BYU only had one hour to shoot in the T-Mobile Center before their debut game in the tournament against UCF. The Cougars arrived at the T-Mobile Center at 9:50 a.m. (CT) then began firing off shots at 10:30 a.m. local time.

UCF had an entire game under their belt and was loose entering the matchup, with BYU showing off an NBA Slam Dunk contest-style layup line in pregame.

The lack of feel in the arena didn’t matter to BYU, as they were on fire in pregame warmups. Then it carried over to the game as BYU hit 14 of their 30 three-point attempts to defeat UCF.

If BYU hits 14 threes in each game moving forward, it will be very difficult to beat them.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

‘This Is My Moment:’ Aly Khalifa Lifts BYU While Fasting At Big 12 Tournament

BYU basketball center Aly Khalifa discussed his first experience fasting while competing at the Big 12 Tournament.

18 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Raiders Release Jimmy Garoppolo And Hunter Renfrow In Cost-Cutting Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders are releasing Jimmy Garoppolo and Hunter Renfrow to give the new regime more room to operate under the salary cap.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: Previewing No. 18 Utah State Vs. Fresno State

The waiting is over for the Aggies after Fresno State topped the Wyoming Cowboys in the first game of the Mountain West Championships.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mark Pope Credits Taylor Swift Stat For BYU’s Big 12 Tournament Win

BYU basketball's head coach doesn't hide his "Swiftie" fandom.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former USU LB Bobby Wagner Signs One-Year Deal With Washington Commanders

According to sources, former Utah State linebacker Bobby Wagner is signing a one-year deal to join the Washington Commanders.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Two Utah State Aggies Named To Mountain West 25th Anniversary Team

Two Utah State Aggies men's basketball players were honored on the Mountain West 25th Anniversary team on Wednesday.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Takeaways From BYU’s Big 12 Tournament Win Over UCF