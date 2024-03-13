Former USU LB Bobby Wagner Signs One-Year Deal With Washington Commanders

WASHINGTON – According to sources, former Utah State linebacker Bobby Wagner is signing a one-year deal to join the Washington Commanders.

Wagner moves on to the third team in his professional career after spending 11 seasons in Seattle and one year in Los Angeles.

Sources: #Seahawks perennial Pro Bowler and All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner is signing with the #Commanders on a 1-year deal worth a max value of $8.5M, a deal that includes $6M in guarantees. Dan Quinn was with Wagner a decade ago in Seattle, now they’re back. A splash for Washington. pic.twitter.com/QPcsF0y9mt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2024

Last season, Wagner posted a career-high in total tackles with 183. That mark led the entire NFL. He was fourth in the league with 96 solo tackles.

He added 3.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and three passes defended in 17 games played.

Despite Wagner’s great year, the Seahawks narrowly missed the playoffs with a 9-8 record.

Wagner will move out of the NFC West for the first time in his career to play in the NFC East.

Both Dallas and Philadelphia posted 11 or more wins last season while Washington struggled with a 4-13 record.

Wagner bolsters the Commanders’ front seven and joins dominant run-stopper Jonathan Allen.

Washington gave up the most passing yards and touchdowns in the NFL last season. They hope that Wagner’s presence in the middle of the field can address that problem to some degree.

From Free Agency Frenzy: The #Commanders land All-Pro and Pro Bowl LB Bobby Wagner, a huge addition to their defense. pic.twitter.com/0PzArtsgXx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2024

About Bobby Wagner

After a college career at Utah State, the Southern California native was selected by the Seahawks during the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Wagner helped Seattle win Super Bowl XLVIII in 2013.

After spending the first 10 seasons of his career with the Seahawks, Wagner joined Seattle’s NFC West rival on March 31, 2022. The six-time All-Pro player was released by the Seahawks on March 8, 2022.

In 2022, the Rams finished in third place in the NFC West with a 5-12 record. Los Angeles failed to qualify for the NFL Playoffs after winning the Super Bowl last season. Wagner recorded 140 total tackles, 81 solo tackles, six sacks, two interceptions, and five pass breakups as a member of the Rams.

In 2023, the former USU standout received his ninth career AP All-Pro honor. Wagner has been named to the All-Pro first team six times and three times to the second team during his 11-year NFL career.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.