On the Site:
WEATHER ALERT: Potentially damaging winds
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former USU LB Bobby Wagner Signs One-Year Deal With Washington Commanders

Mar 13, 2024, 4:08 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

WASHINGTON – According to sources, former Utah State linebacker Bobby Wagner is signing a one-year deal to join the Washington Commanders.

Wagner moves on to the third team in his professional career after spending 11 seasons in Seattle and one year in Los Angeles.

Last season, Wagner posted a career-high in total tackles with 183. That mark led the entire NFL. He was fourth in the league with 96 solo tackles.

He added 3.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and three passes defended in 17 games played.

Despite Wagner’s great year, the Seahawks narrowly missed the playoffs with a 9-8 record.

Wagner will move out of the NFC West for the first time in his career to play in the NFC East.

Both Dallas and Philadelphia posted 11 or more wins last season while Washington struggled with a 4-13 record.

Wagner bolsters the Commanders’ front seven and joins dominant run-stopper Jonathan Allen.

Washington gave up the most passing yards and touchdowns in the NFL last season. They hope that Wagner’s presence in the middle of the field can address that problem to some degree.

About Bobby Wagner

After a college career at Utah State, the Southern California native was selected by the Seahawks during the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Wagner helped Seattle win Super Bowl XLVIII in 2013.

After spending the first 10 seasons of his career with the Seahawks, Wagner joined Seattle’s NFC West rival on March 31, 2022. The six-time All-Pro player was released by the Seahawks on March 8, 2022.

In 2022, the Rams finished in third place in the NFC West with a 5-12 record. Los Angeles failed to qualify for the NFL Playoffs after winning the Super Bowl last season. Wagner recorded 140 total tackles, 81 solo tackles, six sacks, two interceptions, and five pass breakups as a member of the Rams.

In 2023, the former USU standout received his ninth career AP All-Pro honor. Wagner has been named to the All-Pro first team six times and three times to the second team during his 11-year NFL career.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

‘This Is My Moment:’ Aly Khalifa Lifts BYU While Fasting At Big 12 Tournament

BYU basketball center Aly Khalifa discussed his first experience fasting while competing at the Big 12 Tournament.

18 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Raiders Release Jimmy Garoppolo And Hunter Renfrow In Cost-Cutting Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders are releasing Jimmy Garoppolo and Hunter Renfrow to give the new regime more room to operate under the salary cap.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: Previewing No. 18 Utah State Vs. Fresno State

The waiting is over for the Aggies after Fresno State topped the Wyoming Cowboys in the first game of the Mountain West Championships.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mark Pope Credits Taylor Swift Stat For BYU’s Big 12 Tournament Win

BYU basketball's head coach doesn't hide his "Swiftie" fandom.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Takeaways From BYU’s Big 12 Tournament Win Over UCF

Dallin Hall was among the notable takeaways from BYU's win over UCF.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Two Utah State Aggies Named To Mountain West 25th Anniversary Team

Two Utah State Aggies men's basketball players were honored on the Mountain West 25th Anniversary team on Wednesday.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Former USU LB Bobby Wagner Signs One-Year Deal With Washington Commanders