Report: Former Desert Hills Drew Thorpe Traded For Second Time In Three Months

Mar 13, 2024, 6:48 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PEORIA, Arizona – Highly touted MLB prospect Drew Thorpe has reportedly been traded to the Chicago White Sox. It would be the second time since early December that the former Desert Hills HS star pitcher was traded after he was part of the deal that sent All-Star outfielder Juan Soto to the New York Yankees.

Jeff Passan first reported the trade of Padres prospects for White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease.

Locals In MLB: Former Desert Hills Star Building Spring Training Resume

Fortunately for Thorpe, 18 minutes and 11.7 miles separate the San Diego Padres spring training facilities in Peoria from the White Sox in in Glendale, Arizona.

The 23-year old righthander started on Tuesday, March 12 for the Padres, tossing four scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He allowed one hit and walked two against one strikeout in his third start of spring.

RELATED: Spring Training Dog Days Settle In As Locals Fight For Roster Spots

About Drew Thorpe

Listed at 6’4 and 212 pounds, Thorpe earned All-Utah recognition for three straight seasons as a standout pitcher for Desert Hills HS in St. George, UT.

After graduating from Desert Hills, Thorpe spent three seasons in the Big West, making 34 starts and going 17-8 for Cal-Poly San Luis Obispo. He earned Big West Conference Pitcher of the Year in 2022 and was one of five finalists for National Pitcher of the Year, and was a semifinalist for both the Dick Howser Trophy and Golden Spikes Award.

Locals In MLB: Former Utah Prepsters Show Personality In White Sox Video

His 3.03 ERA and 1.076 WHIP in 223 collegiate innings caused the Yankees to select Thorpe in the second round of the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft.

Thorpe opened 2023 at High-A Hudson Valley. He went 10-2 with a 2.81 ERA in 18 starts and 109 innings. He earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Month in August after being promoted to Double-A Somerset. Thorpe went 4-0 for Somerset in five starts, striking out 44 with a 1.48 ERA.

RELATED STORIES

Follow Locals in Pro Baseball With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Locals in MLB here.

KSLSports Feed

