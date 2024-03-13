Utah Basketball Star Branden Carlson Warming Up For Game Against ASU In Pac-12 Tournament

LAS VEGAS – It looks like Runnin’ Utes big man Branden Carlson will give it a go against ASU in Utah basketball’s first round game of the Pac-12 Tournament.

There was some concern earlier in the week as to whether Carlson would be able to play or not due to an injury he sustained last week against Oregon after getting tangled up with N’Faly Dante.

Thankfully, Carlson is out and warming up indicating he’s planning on giving it a go, though it remains to be seen for how long he will play or how affectively.

Branden Carlson out warming up for the #Utes with a brace on the arm that was hurt last week. Looks like he plans to give it a go.#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/GFAkvMRNxd — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) March 14, 2024

Craig Smith Gives Update On Branden Carlson

Before the Utes took the hardwood, head coach Craig Smith gave an update on Carlson’s availability on Tuesday morning indicating he was day-by-day but there was optimism.

“His status for [Wednesday] will be a gametime decision,” Smith said. “I just don’t see any way we can make that decision today. We haven’t practiced yet today- certainly, every day he has felt better. There is a chance he will play, there is a chance he will not play- it’s just really going to be dependent on how things recover. He is certainly doing everything he possibly can to get on that floor.”

ASU Has An Interesting Situation On Their Hands Too

Utah wasn’t the only one with a potential big blow heading into tonight’s matchup.

Last week, the Sun Devils found out their star guard and second leading-scorer, Jose Perez left the team after ASU lost to USC. Arizona State still had one game left to go in the regular season against UCLA as well as the Pac-12 Tournament the following week.

Perez is now suited up for a team in the Dominican Republic and will not be available against the Utes tonight.

