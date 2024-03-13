On the Site:
WEATHER ALERT: Potentially damaging winds
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Basketball Star Branden Carlson Warming Up For Game Against ASU In Pac-12 Tournament

Mar 13, 2024, 9:44 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS – It looks like Runnin’ Utes big man Branden Carlson will give it a go against ASU in Utah basketball’s first round game of the Pac-12 Tournament.

There was some concern earlier in the week as to whether Carlson would be able to play or not due to an injury he sustained last week against Oregon after getting tangled up with N’Faly Dante.

Thankfully, Carlson is out and warming up indicating he’s planning on giving it a go, though it remains to be seen for how long he will play or how affectively.

Craig Smith Gives Update On Branden Carlson

Before the Utes took the hardwood, head coach Craig Smith gave an update on Carlson’s availability on Tuesday morning indicating he was day-by-day but there was optimism.

“His status for [Wednesday] will be a gametime decision,” Smith said. “I just don’t see any way we can make that decision today. We haven’t practiced yet today- certainly, every day he has felt better. There is a chance he will play, there is a chance he will not play- it’s just really going to be dependent on how things recover. He is certainly doing everything he possibly can to get on that floor.”

ASU Has An Interesting Situation On Their Hands Too

Utah wasn’t the only one with a potential big blow heading into tonight’s matchup.

Last week, the Sun Devils found out their star guard and second leading-scorer, Jose Perez left the team after ASU lost to USC. Arizona State still had one game left to go in the regular season against UCLA as well as the Pac-12 Tournament the following week.

Perez is now suited up for a team in the Dominican Republic and will not be available against the Utes tonight.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Four Corners Program Makes Presence Known At Big 12 Tournament

The Arizona Wildcats sent a message to Big 12 fans.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

First Round Loss Eliminates Utah Valley From WAC Tournament

The Utah Valley Wolverines ran out of gas in overtime as Cal Baptist took control in the extra period for a 74-63 win.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 20 BYU Takes On No. 25 Texas Tech In Big 12 Quarterfinals

BYU has revenge on the mind when they take on Texas Tech in the Big 12 Tournament.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Former Desert Hills Drew Thorpe Traded For Second Time In Three Months

Highly touted MLB prospect Drew Thorpe has reportedly been traded to the Chicago White Sox by the San Diego Padres.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

‘This Is My Moment:’ Aly Khalifa Lifts BYU While Fasting At Big 12 Tournament

BYU basketball center Aly Khalifa discussed his first experience fasting while competing at the Big 12 Tournament.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Raiders Release Jimmy Garoppolo And Hunter Renfrow In Cost-Cutting Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders are releasing Jimmy Garoppolo and Hunter Renfrow to give the new regime more room to operate under the salary cap.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Utah Basketball Star Branden Carlson Warming Up For Game Against ASU In Pac-12 Tournament