On the Site:
WEATHER ALERT: Potentially damaging winds
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Cal Coach Mark Madsen Repped Pac-12 Until It’s Final Season

Mar 14, 2024, 10:04 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Nobody associated with Pac-12 basketball has built up more sweat equity than former Stanford player and current Cal Mark Madsen.

The former Utah Valley coach grew up in the conference footprint in northern California, religiously following the likes of UCLA and USC along with his future alma mater. He wore the Cardinal uniform with immense pride for four years, helping the program reach the Final Four the same year as Utah did in 1998.

Perhaps he is the foremost authority to speak on the conference’s demise, which is occurring this academic year as each sport’s season culminates. Basketball comes to an end this week, with the conclusion of the Pac-12 tournament.

By now, in general, the conference’s crumbling has been documented every which way since the news broke last summer that four schools – Utah, Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado – were forced to bail to join the Big 12. The defections coincided with Washington and Oregon accepting an invitation to leave for the Big 10.

The six departures came a year after USC and UCLA destroyed the conference by announcing a joint decision to leave for the Big 10. With only four schools remaining – which became two after Cal and Stanford got into the Atlantic Coast Conference – the premiere conference on the West Coast was dead on arrival.

Following in the sentimental footsteps of the fall sports, men’s and women’s basketball are next in line to offer up goodbyes. The women went last week and now it’s their counterparts on the men’s side.

“It’s a shame the Pac-12 is coming to an end,” Madsen offered succinctly, “but every university is going to go their own way and blaze a new path.”

And it will never be the same.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Taking a moment to reflect after Stanford eliminated his Bears’ team in the quarterfinals, Madsen recalled all the great friendships he made during his time as a player for the Cardinal. Those relationships continue to a degree to this day, including many he has with players he competed against in the conference.

Over time, new relationships between and among players will eventually form in the new conferences. But with teams scattered literally all over the country, it will be almost impossible for players to bond the way they were able to in a conference that included 10 schools spread over only five states.

Progress, in the name of money, has a way of steamrolling tradition. Cash cows most definitely take precedent over any good of the game.

“I think we went through all the emotion earlier in the year when we got the word the Pac-12 was going to dissolve,” Madsen said. “We all have feelings on it. I have great memories on the Pac-12. I grew up watching a lot of these schools – USC, UCLA, Stanford and Cal. I played in the conference. I made a lot of good friends on the teams I played on and on the teams that I played against.  You know, it’s funny I see a lot of guys I played against – you run into them randomly.”

Stanford coach Jerod Haase, who played at Cal before transferring to Kansas, cautioned against getting familiar with all the new conference realignments. Like many coaches, including Utah’s Kyle Whittingham, Haase believes more change is on the horizon sometime.

He labeled the Pac-12 situation as “sad and disappointing.”

“But the reality is it’s part of the carnage that’s going on all across the landscape now,” Haase said. “At the end of the day everybody is going to need to move forward and reinvent themselves a little bit. But right now, as this tournament winds down over the next few days, I’d say my single word to describe it is simply sad.”

Well said, coach.

Want more coverage of Mark Madsen and the Pac-12? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Vernal Oilers Tear Through USPHL Playoffs, Hockey Interest Soars In Uintah Basin

The Vernal Oilers have secured their second consecutive Northwest division title at the USPHL Premier level by defeating the visiting Seattle Totems by a 2-1 series score.

34 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bobby Hurley: ‘I Failed Miserably’ In Arizona State’s Pac-12 Tournament Loss To Utah

Bobby Hurley and the ASU Sun Devils basketball season came to an end on Wednesday night in a 90-57 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Tournament.

43 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utes Happy With First Round Result, Understand More Work Is Necessary In Quarterfinal

The Runnin' Utes got a huge win Wednesday night over ASU but understand the work is just getting started in the quarterfinal.

48 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

RSL Announces Schedule For 2024 Leagues Cup Group Stage

RSL announced the dates for its first two matches in the 2024 Leagues Cup tournament group stage later this year.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Cheers On BYU Cougars At Big 12 Basketball Tournament

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is in attendance at BYU's quarterfinal game against Texas Tech.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Runs Away To Quarterfinal Round Over ASU

The Runnin' Utes paired against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament on Thursday, March 13.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Cal Coach Mark Madsen Repped Pac-12 Until It’s Final Season