Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Cheers On BYU Cougars At Big 12 Basketball Tournament

Mar 14, 2024, 10:18 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is in attendance at BYU’s quarterfinal game against Texas Tech.

The Super Bowl Champion showed up at the game in Kansas City rocking a BYU jacket ready to support his alma mater.

 

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark told Andy Reid, “We love having BYU in the Conference … Thanks for all you do for Kansas City.”

Andy Reid Sends Motivational Message To BYU Basketball Team

Ahead of the Cougars’ first-round match-up against UCF, Reid shared a message to the team.

The three-time Super Bowl Champion kept his message short and simple.

“Coach Pope, you’ve got them ready, man. Cut loose, boys, and enjoy. Four games. Four games, and we do it. Go Cougs!”

Reid has been sending motivational messages to everyone around BYU basketball these days.

During the final two home games at the Marriott Center against TCU and Oklahoma State, Reid appeared on the big screen before BYU’s typical curtain drop. He sent a message saying, “Cougar fans, it’s time! Hit. Those. Lights!”

BYU vs. Texas Tech In The Big 12 Tournament

Next up for BYU basketball in the Big 12 Tournament is a Top 25 matchup against No. 25 Texas Tech.

The 20th-ranked Cougars face the Red Raiders in the Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

The first contest went to Texas Tech in Lubbock. BYU was up by 17 points, but Texas Tech guard Pop Isaacs scored 32 points to carry the Red Raiders to an 85-78 win over BYU.

You could say it’s a revenge spot for BYU.

“We owe them some payback for getting us in Lubbock,” said BYU guard and Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year Jaxson Robinson. So we’re excited to get a second chance at them, and hopefully, we can come up with a win.”

The winner of this game will face either No. 1 Houston or TCU in the Big 12 Tournament Semifinals on Friday.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

