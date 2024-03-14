RSL Announces Schedule For 2024 Leagues Cup Group Stage

SALT LAKE CITY – RSL announced the dates for its first two matches in the 2024 Leagues Cup tournament group stage later this year.

Real Salt Lake is in West Group 8 with the Atlas FC and the Houston Dynamo FC.

All the deets of our @LeaguesCup Group Stage. See y'all August 1st at the riot‼️#LeaguesCup2024 | #RSL — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) March 14, 2024

Real will kick off the Leagues Cup in front of the home fans as they host Atlas FC on August 1 at 7:00 p.m.

Four days later, RSL will look for revenge against Houston as they travel to Shell Energy Stadium to play the Dynamo at 8:00 p.m.

Last season, Houston beat Real in the U.S. Open Cup Semifinals. Three months later, Houston came out on top again as they knocked RSL out of the MLS Cup Playoffs in the first round.

— Leagues Cup (@LeaguesCup) March 14, 2024

There are a total of 47 teams competing in the group stage. 32 teams will advance to the knockout rounds.

Real Salt Lake advanced out of the group stage in 2023 before eventually losing to LAFC in the Round of 16.

Changes To Leagues Cup From 2023

The Leagues Cup format was changed a bit from last year.

The tournament is moving on to a tiered ranking system. The Leagues Cup ranking will be based on club performance and points in the last 34 regular season matches.

Real Salt Lake advanced from the group stage in last year’s Leagues Cup after defeating Seattle and dropping to Monterrey.

After a big 3-1 victory over León in the Round of 32, RSL’s run came to an end with a 4-0 loss to LAFC in the Round of 16.

Inter Miami CF with Lionel Messi went on to defeat Nashville SC in the championship.

Leagues Cup 2024 will run from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, August 25.

