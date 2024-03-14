Utes Happy With First Round Result, Understand More Work Is Necessary In Quarterfinal

LAS VEGAS – The Runnin’ Utes got a huge win Wednesday night over ASU in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament which they are happy about, but understand the work is just getting started as they look to the quarterfinal.

Utah now has to take on a Colorado team they’ve had mixed results with. The Utes handled their business over CU at home in the Huntsman but got absolutely blasted by the Buffs when they visited Boulder.

The encouraging part is that the Utes played one of their most complete games against a team that had their number in the regular season and won. Yes, the Sun Devils were down Jose Perez, but Utah had to navigate a limited Branden Carlson and did so affectively.

Utah Has More Work To Do Against Colorado In Quarterfinal Round

Beating a team that gave you troubles all season 90-57 is great and there is no doubt the Runnin’ Utes feel good about that, but the job isn’t done. Head coach Craig Smith acknowledged there is still a lot of work to be done and that starts Thursday night against Colorado.

“We still have work to do, obviously,” Smith said. “Four teams in the Pac-12 went home today. There are eight teams still alive as we head into tomorrow. Colorado is really good. We were able to beat them at our place. They really, really handled us, really from start to finish at their place.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Smith continued by noting the Buffs have an unshakable persona that they are completely comfortable with which makes them a hard team to play. However, he also noted the magic of March where crazy things can and do happen regularly in college basketball.

“Those guys really know who they are and what they are,” Smith said. “They play to their identity and play tough-nosed defense as well. They are a complete team. They’ve won- six, seven, or eight in a row- it’s been a lot in a row and like I said, from start to finish they handled us. We’ve got our work cut out for us, but it is March, and anything can happen.”

How To Watch Utah Vs. Colorado In The Pac-12 Tournament Quarterfinal

Time: 9:30 pm MT/ 8:30 pm PT

9:30 pm MT/ 8:30 pm PT Place: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada Channel: FS1

Additionally, the full rundown of quarterfinal games and the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket can be found here.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports