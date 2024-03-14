On the Site:
WEATHER ALERT: Potentially damaging winds
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Utah Offensive Coordinator Andy Ludwig Is Looking To Get Guys Up To Speed

Mar 14, 2024

BY KSL SPORTS


SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football is just a few days into spring practices and offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig says his goal is to just get everyone up to speed.

That of course is going to look a little different for each individual as the Utes are welcoming back several veterans that have missed time due to injuries as well as young guys looking to find their way on the depth chart.

It’s up to Ludwig and his offensive staff to sort out where everyone is at through spring in order to really get things rolling come fall camp and the 2024 season.

The Utah Quarterback Strategy For Spring

By now everyone is familiar with what veteran quarterback Cam Rising is capable of when he’s healthy, but there are a few new guys hoping to be QB2 behind him that are more of a mystery to this point.

“We’ve got to get the rust off of Cam,” Ludwig said. “Get Brandon Rose more comfortable in the system- he’s in his third year and in a good spot right now. Had a good day yesterday. Then we need to acclimate Isaac Wilson to college football. He had a very good day yesterday. We’re excited about that group of three. Also, Luke Bottari is still in the mix with us as is a new walk-on Macloud Crowton.”

 

Assessing Utah’s Wide Receivers

The Utes have been really serious about getting their wide receiver corps more involved in the offense the past few years and 2024 is no exception.

There are several guys that are expected to take steps forward and contribute more, but USC transfer Dorian Singer has sparked the most curiosity from fans and media alike.

“He’s had a good January/February in the strength and conditioning program,” Ludwig said. “We’ve gotten rave reviews from the strength coaches. His first exposure to on-the-field work in the offseason- he’s very athletic. Good change of direction, good speed player and then has demonstrated good ball skills yesterday. Very excited about him. He’s been around the block a little bit and has great experience and football intellect. I look forward to highlighting his skills.”

Replacing Some Running Back Talent

Utah football’s offensive backfield will look a little different this season after converted quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson transferred to Arkansas in the offseason. The Utes will need to replace that production but look to have the horses to do that.

“The process has just started but there is good talent in that room,” Ludwig said. “We know what Micah Bernard and Jaylon Glover are all about. Mike Mitchell is going to provide- we hope- some power and size in the backfield. Dijon Stanley has unbelievable juice and energy- a tremendous skill set there. Looking for development out of John Randle Jr- has made some strides in special teams and has played for us a little bit, but we are looking for him to step up his role. Charlie Vincent is still available as well as a couple of walk ons. We feel really good about the group.”

 

Filling In Two Offensive Line Spots

The Utes have a couple of spots to fill in on the offensive line with Sataoa Laumea and Keaton Bills declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. Much like the running back room, the talent is there to do it, it’s just about finding the right two guys as well as an overall combination of five guys that work really well.

“I feel really good about the length and athleticism and the mass of the guys up front,” Ludwig said. “We’ve got good players in that group- may the best five win. We do know we are going to need to get on the bus with eight or nine players that are ready to play.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

