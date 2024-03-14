On the Site:
Jazz Open Mother’s Rooms At Delta Center

Mar 14, 2024, 1:10 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have announced the opening of six Mother’s Rooms at the Delta Center.

In collaboration with Cozy Earth, the Mother’s Rooms are designed to accommodate mothers and infants at Jazz games, concerts, and other events at Delta Center.

“We strive to provide world-class experiences to every individual that joins us for an event at Delta Center,” Jazz chief experience offer Andrea Williams said.

“This collaboration with Cozy Earth allowed us to successfully elevate our Mother’s Rooms to create a sanctuary that prioritizes both comfort and safety. Each room has been carefully designed to the unique needs of families and helps us ensure everyone feels welcomed and supported during their time at Delta Center.”

Delta Center Will Feature Six Mother’s Rooms

The six Mother’s Rooms are located on the main concourse and on level 5 at the Delta Center near door 1 and door 7.

Each room is equipped with modern amenities, featuring newly upgraded seating areas, TVs, sinks, and full-length mirrors, as well as Cozy Earth products that elevate the space according to a release from the team.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Utah Jazz (@utahjazz)

“Our goal is to create spaces that prioritize comfort and well-being, allowing you to “find your sanctuary” amidst the excitement of arena events. We are delighted to be able to offer mothers a serene retreat where they can relax and care for their little ones,” McKoy Molyneaux of Cozy Earth said.

The Delta Center also offers features a Sensory Room located on level 5 that is designed to provide a safe space for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

