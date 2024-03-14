On the Site:
WEATHER ALERT: Potentially damaging winds
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Mason Falslev Won’t Play For No. 18 Utah State In Mountain West Quarterfinals

Mar 14, 2024, 1:17 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS, Nevada— In a surprise last-second announcement, Utah State freshman guard Mason Falslev will be unavailable against Fresno State because of an injury.

First-seed Utah State (26-5, 14-4) faced the ninth-seeded Fresno State Bulldogs (11-20, 4-14) in the 2024 Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championships.

The redshirt freshman played the fourth-most minutes for the Aggies this season, averaging 28.4 minutes a night in 31 starts. An explosive athlete, Falslev averaged 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.3 steals.

Utah State vs. Fresno State

Utah State is 45-26 all-time against the Bulldogs and 1-0 in the Mountain West Championships.

The Aggies advanced to the 2019 MW title game after beating Fresno State 85-60 in the semifinals. Five Aggies scored in double figures: Sam Merrill scored 22 points, guard Diogo Brito had 20 off the bench, guard Abel Porter had 11, and guard Brock Miller had 10. Center Neemias Queta recorded his 10th double-double of the season with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

USU was 2-0 against Fresno State during the regular season.

Game One – Utah State 83 | Fresno State 62

These teams faced off in a lopsided 21-point home win for Utah State on January 20.

Great Osobor led the Aggies with a 20-point, 12-rebound double-double. Ian Martinez added 14 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, while Josh Uduje (12 points) and Darius Brown II (11 points) each reached double figures.

Isaiah Pope led the Bulldogs with 16 points. Isaiah Hill added five points, ten assists, and three steals in the loss.

Game Two – Fresno State 73 | Utah State 77 (OT)

Utah State led most of the night before the Bulldogs took a second-half lead. Darius Brown tried to get fouled on the final possession but hit a three instead, forcing overtime. USU regrouped in the extra period to grab the four-point win.

Brown II got going late to finish with 15 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists. Great Osobor led all scorers with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Mason Falslev and Josh Uduje added 15 points each.

Four Bulldogs finished with double-figure points, led by Isaiah Hill’s 21. Xavier DuSell added 16 points in the loss.

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Stay connected with all the latest updates on Utah State basketball and other sports with the new and improved KSL Sports app. Stream live radio and video, and never miss a beat with your favorite teams. Download the app now and take part in the action. Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: All-Pro Miles Killebrew Re-Signs With Pittsburgh Steelers

Former SUU standout Miles Killebrew agreed to a two-year deal that will keep him with the Steelers, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

25 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Quin Snyder Returns To Face Jazz In Utah

Quin Snyder will make his first return to Utah to face the Jazz after being named head coach of the Atlanta Hawks.

38 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley Focused On Defensive Backfield Depth

Utah football has some holes in the defensive backfield to fill in this spring which is exactly what DC Morgan Scalley is focused on.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Open Mother’s Rooms At Delta Center

The Utah Jazz have announced the opening of six Mother's Rooms at the Delta Center catering to mothers and infants.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Falls In Top 25 Showdown Against Texas Tech At Big 12 Tournament

BYU basketball will now turn its attention to the NCAA Tournament after losing to Texas Tech wire-to-wire in the Quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Offensive Coordinator Andy Ludwig Is Looking To Get Guys Up To Speed

Utah football is just a few days into spring practices and OC Andy Ludwig says his goal is to just get everyone up to speed.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Mason Falslev Won’t Play For No. 18 Utah State In Mountain West Quarterfinals