Quin Snyder Returns To Face Jazz In Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – Quin Snyder will make his first return to Utah to face the Jazz as the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks.

Snyder coached the Jazz between 2014-2022.

In eight seasons with the Jazz, Snyder had a 372-264 record as Utah’s head coach, the second most wins by a coach in franchise history.

Hendricks Returns To Practice For Jazz

After missing the team’s last three games, Taylor Hendricks was back at practice for the Jazz on Wednesday.

The rookie suffered a sprained toe in the team’s March 4 victory over the Washington Wizards and hasn’t seen the floor since.

Per the @utahjazz: Taylor Hendricks (left 1st MTP sprain) went through full practice and Lauri Markkanen (right quadriceps contusion) went through partial practice. Jordan Clarkson (right groin strain) did not participate in practice today.#TakeNote — KSL Sports (@kslsports) March 13, 2024

Lauri Markkanen has missed the team’s last four games due to a quadriceps contusion.

The forward took went through parts of practice, while veteran guard Jordan Clarkson missed Wednesday’s practice due to a strained groin.

Quin Snyder, Hawks Ahead Of Jazz In Standings

Friday’s game could have a major impact on the outcome of the Jazz’s 2024 first-round draft pick.

The Jazz pick is top ten protected but belongs to the Oklahoma City Thunder if they wind up selecting 11th or later.

The @utahjazz are about to break one of the craziest stats in NBA history: Friday’s game against the @ATLHawks will be the first time the Jazz will host their former head coach (on a non-interim basis) since they hosted Tom Nissalke and the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 2, 1984. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) March 14, 2024

Currently, the Jazz own the ninth-worst record in the NBA and have a roughly 97 percent chance of retaining the pick.

The Hawks sit one game ahead of the Jazz in the standings for the tenth-worst record in the league. With a win, the Jazz would pull even with Atlanta at 29-37.

If the Jazz were to finish with the 10th worst record in the NBA, their likelihood of holding onto the pick would drop to just over 80 percent.

The Jazz will face the Hawks on Friday at 7:30 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .



