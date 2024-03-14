Report: All-Pro Miles Killebrew Re-Signs With Pittsburgh Steelers

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds standout defensive back Miles Killebrew agreed to a two-year deal that will keep him as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The NFL insider reported Killebrew’s new deal on Wednesday, March 13, the first official day of NFL free agency, which aligns with the new league year.

“#Steelers All-Pro special teamer Miles Killebrew back to Pittsburgh on a two-year, $6.5M deal, per source. Steelers get back last year’s Pro Bowler with a deal close to the top of the special teamer market,” Fowler posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The former T-Bird is coming off a season that resulted in him earning Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his career.

During the regular season, the safety and special team standout helped the Steelers to a 10-7 record. He recorded 26 total tackles, 21 solo tackles, one blocked kick during the season.

Pittsburgh was eliminated from the postseason with a loss to the Buffalo Bills during Super Wild Card Weekend.

About Miles Killebrew

Before his time in the NFL, Killebrew was a standout defensive back for Southern Utah.

The Henderson, Nevada native played for the Thunderbirds from 2011-15. During his time at SUU, Killebrew had 39 total tackles, 21 solo tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one pass breakup, and one forced fumble.

Following his college career, Killebrew was selected by the Detroit Lions with the No. 111 overall pick during the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Killebrew played in the Motor City from 2016-20. In 2021, the safety signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In 2023, Killebrew earned the first NFL All-Pro selection of his career, as well as Pro Bowl honors.

